Here are some of Cadbury’s most famous products which are sadly no longer available
But not all of its products have endured, and there have been a number of Cadbury's bars and snacks that the firm has opted to discontinue production of and remove from shop shelves.
With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the most popular Cadbury’s treats which are no longer available to buy.
How many of them do you remember, and which would you most like to see brought back?
1. Cadbury Spira
The Spira bar came in the form of a hollow twisted spiral of chocolate. There were two spiral fingers in each pack, and the brand was initially only available in the south-west and north-west of England in the mid-1980s, before being rolled out across the country. It was replaced by the much more ubiquitous Twirl in a 2005 rebrand.
2. Cadbury Snowflake
Think of a white chocolate variation on the Twirl, and you’re halfway there - milk chocolate on the outside and soft, flaky white goodness on the inside. Sadly missed. It was renamed as ‘Flake Snow’ three years after launch in 2003, and discontinued just two years later.
3. Cadbury Dream
Cadbury’s take on white chocolate giant Milkybar couldn’t quite topple Nestlé’s chonkier alternative - though it is still available in Australia and South Africa. Cadbury’s real cocoa butter recipe hasn’t completely gone the way of the dodo though; in 2019 it was reintroduced as ‘Cadbury White’.
4. Cadbury Aztec
If the Aztec’s combination of nougat and caramel covered with milk chocolate sounds familers, that’s because it was introduced in 1967 to take on the mighty Mars Bar. A fight that it inevitably lost, it was discontinued in 1978. Cadbury launched a brief comeback with the Aztec 2000 in 2000, but this too was discontinued soon after.