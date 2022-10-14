The mystery flavours have sparked much debate on social media

The wait is finally over for chocolate fans - Cadbury has finally revealed the flavours of the two mystery chocolate bars that have had chocolate lovers around the UK stumped.

The long-running confectionary company put the nation’s taste buds to the test earlier this year with an online competition. Chocolate aficionados had to guess the flavour of the two mystery chocolate bars to be in with a chance of winning a £5,000 mystery prize.

The competition attracted thousands of entries from across the UK - but what are the flavours of Cadbury’s mystery chocolate bars, and how many actually got it right?

What are the Cadbury mystery flavours?

Cadbury revealed on Thursday 13 October that rhubarb & custard was the flavour for Mystery Bar One and blue raspberry slushie was the flavour for Mystery Bar Two.

The latest Cadbury competition was very popular with over 300,000 people getting involved (Getty Images)

Overall it is estimated that there were around 6,861 lucky winners. All of those who guessed successfully have been entered into a ballot with a chance of winning the Cadbury mystery prize.

What were the most common guesses?

The latest Cadbury competition proved immensely popular and attracted wide scale debate on social media, with many different people coming up with different theories and ideas on what the flavours could be. Overall, it is estimated that over 300,000 people took part in the competition.

Some of the most popular guesses for Mystery Bar One included apple crumble, pear drops and Turkish Delight. Other guesses included cherry bakewell, peaches and cream and apple pie and cream.

A bar of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk chocolate (Photo by LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

For Mystery Bar Two, the most popular guesses were blueberry muffin, blueberry cream and blueberry bubble gum. In a bid to correctly guess the chocolate bar flavour, many fans also went for more obscure suggestions including berry delight, strawberry cheesecake and gooseberry.

The chocolate giant reported that people from London submitted the highest number of correct answers, closely followed by Birmingham and Manchester in joint second place.

What have Cadbury said about the competition?

A spokesperson for Cadbury said that the company has been blown away by the response and interest that the competition generated.

Cadbury Brand Manager Pippa Rodgers said: “We have been blown away by the widespread excitement and conversation around the Cadbury Mystery Bars competition.

Cadbury have finally revealed the flavours of the two mystery bars (Photo: Cadbury)

“It has been difficult trying to keep the flavours under wraps over summer, so we are delighted to be revealing the flavours to the nation and can’t wait to hear how excited our two lucky prize winners are!”

Can I still try the flavours?

Cadbury UK have confirmed on their Twitter account that they are still selling both of the two mystery chocolate bars in UK stores at the moment.

So if you have enjoyed tasting the new flavours, or want to see what all the fuss is about, then you can still get hold of them in your local store while stocks last.

What’s the prize?

Cadbury UK have confirmed on their website that there will be a total of two winners from their recent competition with one winner being awarded a prize for each of the two mystery chocolate bars.

