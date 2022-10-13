Claimed to be the "crispiest, crunchiest chicken burger out there", it will be the first new permanent chicken burger the company has launched in 15 years

McDonald’s has announced it is adding a new chicken burger to its menu called the McCrispy.

It will be the first new permanent chicken burger the fast food chain has launched in 15 years, following on from the release of the grilled chicken burger in 2007.

The new burger will be available to buy from 11am on Wednesday 19 October and has been branded a "game-changer" by the company, describing it as the "crispiest, crunchiest chicken burger out there".

The McCrispy is made with 100% chicken breast fillet, which has been marinated in black pepper and cayenne. It is topped with McDonald’s classic mayonnaise with added cracked black pepper and a savoury roasted chicken flavour to give it a "fancy" and "umami" taste. It is then served in a four inch artisan glazed bun, that has a "sweet nutty toasted flavour".

It will be available across McDonald’s restaurants for £6.49 as part of an Extra-Value meal.

Big Narstie, Olivia Attwood, Keith Lemon and Davide Sanclimenti were spotted amongst the line-up attending the exclusive McDonald’s McCrispy launch party in Manchester on Wednesday evening. TV presenter Maya Jama has been announced as the face of the new burger and will feature in an advert for it, alongside comedian Leigh Francis, rapper Michael Dapaah and girl-boss gamer Elz the Witch. The ad will appear on screens from next week.

Speaking about the McCrispy, Jama said: "I love a chicken burger and am a self-confessed chicken connoisseur, so when I found out Macies was launching this new burger, I had to get involved."

The launch of the new McCrispy burger comes after McDonald’s tested a Crispy McFillet in March 2022 across a few restaurants in the Midlands and Ireland.

It proved to be a big hit with customers, with many appreciating the "crunchiness" of the burger and the bun.

What else is McDonald’s adding to its menu?

McDonald’s is also set to add five new items to its menu next week - including the McCrispy burger.

Mini potato waffles will be added to the breakfast menu for the first time. The waffles will come in a portion of three for £1.39, and customers will be able to order them as part of a breakfast meal from Wednesday 19 October.

The company is also bringing back the BBQ Bacon Stack for the first time since last summer. The double burger with pepper jack cheese and bacon will replace the Big Tasty burger.

Two other new additions will be Nacho Cheese wedges, £2.29 for a portion of five or £5.99 for a sharebox, and a Twirl McFlurry. The cheese wedges will be on the menu from 26 October.

