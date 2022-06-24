McDonald’s breakfast menu is the start to many people’s days across the UK - so when can you get hold of it?

Whether you’re on your way to work or recovering from the night before, the McDonald’s breakfast menu is a vital part of many people’s mornings across the UK.

But while most of the golden arches’ beloved staples are still on offer, McDonald’s breakfast has undergone a lot of change in 2022.

The fast food restaurant chain permanently axed its widely coveted breakfast wraps and bagels at the start of the year.

It also introduced a much-hyped Chicken Big Mac to its lunch menu that disappeared after just 10 days.

McDonald’s Chicken Big Macs had a short-lived run on the chain’s menu (image: PA)

While these changes are still a sore point for some customers, McDonald’s McMuffins, hash browns and rolls are still going strong.

So, if you’re after a McDonald’s breakfast, what’s on the menu - and when can you go and get it?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the McDonald’s breakfast menu?

The McDonald’s breakfast menu is made up of lighter bites aimed at those who need a quick breakfast on the go.

So, if you’re after a full English or poached eggs and avocado on sourdough toast, it’s unlikely to be for you.

The menu contains the breakfast roll - essentially a burger version of a full English that contains cheese, a sausage patty, fried egg, bacon and either ketchup or brown sauce.

There are also McDonald’s famously crispy hash browns, bacon rolls, McMuffins - the chain’s version of an English muffin - and the absolutely filthy cheesy bacon flatbread.

The McDonald’s breakfast menu comprises of lighter bites (image: McDonald’s)

If you’re after something sweet to break your fast, you can choose from a selection of porridge pots (in some restaurants), pancakes, or jam on a muffin.

McDonald’s also offers a ‘breakfast under 400kcal’ menu that includes either its egg and cheese McMuffin or a muffin with jam, alongside a small bag of fruit and a coffee or tea.

For those who like to salivate over their food before going and getting it, you can find out what McDonald’s full breakfast menu offering is by visiting the McDonald’s website.

Why is McDonald’s breakfast separate from its regular menu?

In case you didn’t realise, McDonald’s serves its breakfast menu and nothing else at certain hours of the morning.

So you won’t be able to get hold of your Big Mac, McPlant or fries while McDonald’s is churning out its McMuffins.

The restaurant says this is because its breakfast items are “cooked slightly differently and at a different temperature” than its other foodie fare.

It also says it does not “have enough space” in its kitchens to cook both menus at the same time.

When are McDonald’s breakfast menu hours?

So, to the key question then - when can you get hold of your McDonald’s breakfast?

If you’re someone who lives in a city where McDonald’s has a 24-hour restaurant, they usually switch over to the breakfast menu from 6am.

Restaurants that don’t offer a 24-hour service offer the menu from their opening time - usually between 6am and 7.30am.

Until November 2019, McDonald’s breakfast menu was only available until 10.30am every day.

But now, you can buy it up until 11am.