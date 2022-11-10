Currently, NHS staff and emergency workers can get 20% via the McDonald’s app

McDonald’s is axing its 20% off deal for NHS staff at the end of this year.

The fast food chain announced in July 2021 that it was thanking anyone working in the emergency services by extending a 20% discount.

This included NHS workers, fire workers, anyone in the social care sector, the armed forces and the police.

McDonald’s has said emergency services staff will still be able to get the discount via its app until 31 December 2022, but it will not continue into next year.

How NHS staff can get a 20% discount?

Advertisement

To get the discount for the next six weeks, eligible workers can simply sign up to the McDonald’s app with their work email address.

It will take roughly 48 hours for the offer to appear in the deals section of the app. The deal can only be used one day a week and refreshes every Monday.

Police, Armed Forces, Social Care workers and fire service can also claim the offer and it is due to end on 31 December.

Steve Bater, a spokesman at NHS Money Saving blog NHS Discount Offers said: "The McDonalds 20% offer really has been one of the most popular discounts for NHS staff to take advantage of in recent years and its a real shame its scheduled to end Dec 31st.

"The UK still faces challenging times and it’s great that McDonald’s can still bring a few money saving smiles where they can to NHS staff.

"It’s been a fantastic offer and staff members can really be a bit savvy with their money and get 20% off their McDonald’s orders through the app.

Advertisement

"Every little helps as we look to save money wherever we can and it’s been a really kind gesture from McDonald’s."

It is important to note that 40 branches are excluded from the current NHS offer. The promotion cannot be used at the following McDonald’s locations: