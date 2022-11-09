Paper cutlery is being rolled out this month as fans say they “could sob” over the change

McDonald’s customers are “raging” as the fast food chain axes plastic cutlery across its UK restaurants.

Plastic is being ditched in favour of paper-based spoons, knives and forks across branches in England and Wales, with the new cutlery gradually rolling out from Tuesday (8 November).

The change comes after the chain already switched to paper-based alternatives across restaurants in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The firm hopes the move will eliminate 858 metric tonnes of plastic each year. The new cutlery is made from renewable, FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified pressed-paper and is fully recyclable and compostable, McDonald’s said.

It will include a renewable and compostable McFlurry spoon and comes as part of the US-based firm’s sustainability strategy ‘Plan for Change’. Its goal is to achieve net zero emissions across its UK and Ireland business by 2040.

‘Ruined my week’

McDonald’s customers are not too pleased about the switch and have been complaining on social media, with one customer saying the news has “ruined” their week.

Twitter user @waterrrangel said: "Finding out McDonald’s are now using paper spoons for mcflurries has ruined my week."

@caitlinwhiteox added: "i could sob, maccies have changed the mcflurry spoon to a PAPER SPOON. when will it end. sorry turtles but i don’t agree on this one" while @Kashmiri_chaa claimed: "Paper spoons at maccies? Gonna eat it with my hands instead".

"Maccies using paper spoons aswell as straws now is criminal" @CaIIumZM said.

@c0ttoncandyx added: "why the f**k have maccies changed their spoons, ragin."

Twitter user @bwilzz shared: "the new @McDonalds mcflurry spoons are disgusting" meanwhile @AidanCo53089560 questioned: "what is with the new mcflurry spoons I feel like im eating a mcflurry with an Argos catalogue".

McDonald’s has set a target to ensure all its packaging is made from renewable, recycled or certified sources and is fully recyclable and compostable by 2024.

The firm has already made ‘green’ moves within the business by introducing paper-based straws, new McFlurry cups without plastic lids, and developed salad boxes made from card.

Nina Prichard, head of sustainable and ethical sourcing at McDonald’s, said that the business is “committed to taking action on packaging and waste and increasing our use of sustainable materials.”