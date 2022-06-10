The US fast food chain announced it was pulling out of Russia in May due to the War in Ukraine

It’s the end of days for McDonald’s iconic golden arch in Russia.

The fast food chain’s Russian equivalent has announced its new logo and possible name ahead of its rebrand.

The former US food giant had operated in Russia for the last three decades but has pulled out of the region.

McDonald’s opening its first restaurant in January 1990 was seen as a defining moment at the end of the Cold War.

The US fast food giant confirmed it would be leaving Russia in May, citing the “humanitarian crisis” and “unpredictable operating environment” caused by the war in Ukraine.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Russian equivalent to McDonalds.

When will Russia’s new version of McDonald’s open?

It has been announced that 15 of the rebranded fast food restaurants will open in Moscow this weekend.

Major food and drink companies including McDonald's have taken action against Russia. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

A further 150 restaurants are set to open across the country by the end of June.

McDonald’s has operated 850 restaurants in Russia, but it has not been announced when all former premises will open.

What is the name of McDonald’s in Russia?

There has been no confirmed new name as of yet.

Apparently there are still eight in the running, with “Tot Samyi,” which translates to “The Same,” and “Svobodnaya Kassa” which translates to “Available Cash Register” being the two favourites.

The franchise also plans to change menu options, with Fillet-O-Fish becoming Fish Burger and Royal Burgers being changed to Grand.

The smartphone app is predicted to launch on Sunday (12 June) under the name My Burger.

What is its new logo?

The new franchise has released its logo in the run up to its grand re-opening.

Russia’s new version of McDonalds have unveiled their logo ahead of their reopening on 12 June

The design features a green background with a red circle and two orange lines, which are said to depict a burger and fries.

A spokesperson for Sistema PBO told TASS: “The green background of the logo symbolises the quality of products and service that our guests are accustomed to.”

They also confirmed that the fast food equivalent would be launching an advertising campaign with the new logo, even though they have not yet confirmed a name.

Who has taken over McDonald’s in Russia?

The franchise has been bought over by Siberian businessman Alexander Govor who operated 25 of the fast food restaurants prior to the war in Ukraine.

According to state-run TASS news agency, a spokesperson confirmed that the corporate name has been changed to Sistema PBO.

Why did McDonalds leave Russia?

McDonald’s ceased operations in Russia in March after the country invaded Ukraine.

The first McDonald’s opening in Moscow on 31 January, 1990 (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

The franchise had been trading in Russia for three decades, with its expansion into the country in 1990 marking a turning point in the Cold War.

In May, it announced that it was leaving the country due to the "humanitarian crisis" and "unpredictable operating environment" caused by the war in Ukraine.

The company sold all of its 850 fast food restaurants to a Siberian business partner.

Since the war, nearly 1,000 international businesses have left Russia, with McDonald’s being one of the most high-profile, due to its historic representation of the west.