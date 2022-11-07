The menu includes seasonal-inspired savoury and sweet snacks

Subway has unveiled its new festive menu for this year, including an array of seasonal snacks, sources and sweet treats.

The sandwich chain is launching its Christmas goodies in stores nationwide from 9 November, and it will also be available to order online.

Subway’s festive menu includes seasonal-inspired savoury and sweet snacks (Photo: Subway)

The festive offering includes the Festive Turkey Stack, V.I.Brie SubMelt and - for the first time - a Dipping Gravy pot. The Turkey Stack comes with all the fillings and trimmings, including juicy sliced turkey breast, maple smoked streaky bacon, crispy hash browns and fresh veggies. It is available as a six-inch or Footlong Sub and can be paired with the chain’s new Dipping Gravy.

The V.I.Brie Melt recently launched as part of Subway’s new SubMelts range and features creamy brie, American-style cheese, maple smoked streaky bacon, caramelised red onions and sweet onion sauce. Pressed, toasted and filled with melted cheese, SubMelts are available as either a six-inch or a Footlong.

Customers can also tuck into Subway’s fan-favourite Mini Pigs in Blankets Pot and a brand new limited edition Sticky Toffee Pudding Cookie, which is available individually, as a pack of three, or in a box of 12.

Advertisement

Subway’s fan-favourite Mini Pigs in Blankets Pot is making a return (Photo: Subway)

When is the menu available?

The Subway festive menu is available for delivery or in-store from Wednesday 9 November until 3 January 2023. The V.I.Brie SubMelt is available in participating SubMelt stores only, both in-store and via third party delivery.

The launch comes after several fast food outlets have unveiled their Christmas menus for this year, including Starbucks, Caffe Nero and McDonald’s.

McDonald’s has so far only confirmed its festive hot drinks for this year and is yet to announce its seasonal food menu. Last year, items included the popular Cheese Melt Dippers and the Festive Stack Burger.

Advertisement

As for the hot drinks, new on the menu this year is a caramel waffle latte, priced at £2.09. The coffee drink is blended with caramel waffle syrup, topped with caramel cream and a sugar dusting, and contains 184 calories.

The McCafe menu will also see the hot chocolate deluxe make a comeback for 2022. The old favourite is made with chocolate syrup and comes topped with a swirl of cream and chocolate dusting. The sweet drink is priced at £1.49 - a 10p increase from last year’s hot chocolate - and it contains 200 calories.