Caffè Nero has unveiled its Christmas menu for this year, including eight new additions for customers to enjoy.

The 2022 festive line-up will see the return of some fan-favourites, alongside a selection of indulgent new drinks and seasonal food. The menu is available in stores across the UK from 3 November until 26 December, so customers have a limited time to try the new items.

The coffee chain is also running a special promotion via its loyalty app in the lead-up to Christmas, giving customers the chance to win thousands of prizes, including Apple watches, £100 Waitrose shopping vouchers, a Chelsea matchday experience, free gym memberships and GLOSSYBOX goodies, among many more.

Customers will be invited to shake their phone to ‘pull’ a digital cracker following every purchase to find out if they are a winner of a prize.

The Christmas menu includes three new festive drinks (Photo: Adobe / Caffè Nero)

What is on the Caffè Nero Christmas menu this year?

The Christmas menu includes three new festive drinks for customers to try from this week. These are a Luxury Black Forest Mocha, Salted Caramel Brownie Hot Chocolate and Cinnamon Swirl Latte, which have all been inspired by popular baked goods.

The Cinnamon Swirl Latte is the brand’s first drink specially designed to enjoy with oat milk and it says the recipe perfectly complements the oat’s natural sweetness.

As for the savoury options, there is a new Turkey Feast Focaccia on the menu, consisting of soft rosemary and rock salt focaccia packed with turkey, smoked bacon and cranberry sauce.

There is also a new and improved Vegan Festive Feast recipe, featuring a fennel and sage stuffing and finished with a vegan gravy mayo. Additionally, Caffè Nero is bringing back savoury customer favourites this year including Pigs Under Blanket Tostati and its Brie, Bacon and Cranberry Panini.

Customers with a sweet tooth will also be well catered for and can choose from a Luxury Black Forest Cake, consisting of multiple layers of moist chocolate sponge, morello cherry compote and Belgian white chocolate frosting, or a new Chocolate Hazelnut Chouxnut.

Savoury and sweet options are available on the new menu (Photo: Caffè Nero)

Caffè Nero will also be bringing back its much-loved Classic Mince Pie, alongside a Luxury Amaretto Mince Pie, which has just been named ‘best coffee shop mince pie’ by the Good Housekeeping Institute. The ‘taste approved’ luxury mince pie consists of an indulgent amaretto-soaked filling, caramelised almond Florentine topping, encased in an all-butter pastry.

Will Stratton-Morris, CEO at Caffe Nero UK comments: “We’re continuing to grow and expand our delicious festive range by offering more choice and variety for our loyal customers.

“Our new menu has been designed to help customers enjoy those little moments of affordable luxury and relaxation during what is set to be a remarkably busy seasonal period. Whether that’s bringing back fan favourites, or introducing exciting new items with a modern twist, we hope there’s something here for everyone to enjoy!”

The seasonal menu will be pleased to know that the selection will be in stores while stocks last until 26 December, and it is also available to order via Just Eat and Uber Eats .

The menu and prices in full

Hot drinks

Luxury Black Forest Mocha – cherry infused liquid chocolate, blended with espresso, and topped with cream. From £4.25.

– cherry infused liquid chocolate, blended with espresso, and topped with cream. From £4.25. Cinnamon Swirl Latte – made with oat milk, cinnamon and caramel and topped with cream and a cinnamon dusting. From £4.25

– made with oat milk, cinnamon and caramel and topped with cream and a cinnamon dusting. From £4.25 Salted caramel brownie hot chocolate – a velvety hot chocolate with salted caramel, topped with cream and brownie pieces. From £4.25

Three new festive hot drinks are available until 26 December (Photo: Caffè Nero)

Savoury

Vegan Festive Feast – mulled red wine cabbage with cinnamon and cloves, a fennel and sage stuffing and TH!S soy ‘chicken’ pieces, finished with a vegan gravy mayo. From £4.85.

– mulled red wine cabbage with cinnamon and cloves, a fennel and sage stuffing and TH!S soy ‘chicken’ pieces, finished with a vegan gravy mayo. From £4.85. Turkey Feast Focaccia – packed with butter-basted turkey, beechwood smoked bacon and cranberry sauce, complimented by a traditional Italian stuffing all in a hand docked rosemary and rock salt focaccia. From £5.25.

– packed with butter-basted turkey, beechwood smoked bacon and cranberry sauce, complimented by a traditional Italian stuffing all in a hand docked rosemary and rock salt focaccia. From £5.25. Pigs Under Blanket Tostati - pork sausages with our rich Nero coffee-cured bacon, cranberry sauce, topped off with an oozy mozzarella and cheddar bechamel, studded with juicy cranberries. From £4.50.

- pork sausages with our rich Nero coffee-cured bacon, cranberry sauce, topped off with an oozy mozzarella and cheddar bechamel, studded with juicy cranberries. From £4.50. Brie, Bacon & cranberry panini – a sweet and smoky beechwood bacon, creamy French brie, and a zingy chunky cranberry sauce. From £4.85.

Sweet