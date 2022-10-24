Supermarkets are preparing for the festive season earlier this year as the UK struggles with the rising cost of living

Morrisons has confirmed the exact date shoppers can book their Christmas food delivery.

It comes as supermarkets are preparing for the festive season earlier this year as customers look to spread the cost of Christmas amid the rising cost of living.

Morrisons has confirmed when shoppers can book their Christmas food delivery (Photo: Getty Images)

Morrisons will be opening its booking system to all shoppers on 26 October. The supermarket already gave its delivery pass shoppers early access to delivery slots from 19 October.

Most other major supermarkets have also confirmed when their Christmas delivery slots will open, with many to be available from this week.

Asda is opening its booking system to all shoppers on 25 October and will be offering more than one million home delivery and click-and-collect slots for the week before Christmas.

Sainsbury’s delivery pass holders have been able to book their Christmas food order from 17 October, and booking opened to all other customers from 24 October. The supermarket is also offering delivery slots on Christmas Eve this year. Slots will open for delivery pass customers on the following dates:

17 October - slots will open for delivery between 18 and 21 December

18 October - slots will open for delivery on 22 December

19 October - slots will open for delivery on 23 December

20 October - slots will open for delivery on 24 December

Shoppers who have ordered groceries from Iceland before are now able to access the supermarket’s Christmas delivery slots. All other shoppers will be able to book a slot six days in advance of the date they want.

Asda opened its booking system to delivery pass customers on 18 October, and booking will open to all other shoppers on 25 October. The supermarket also has different levels of pass - it is £6.50 for a monthly anytime pass or £65 for the year. You can pay for an annual Tuesday to Thursday membership for just £35.