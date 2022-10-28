Starbucks is set to launch its Christmas menu.. this time with two brand new drinks

Starbucks has unveiled its new Christmas menu for this year ready for the festive season.

Fans of the coffee chain will be pleased to see the return of some red cup classics, including the Gingerbread Latte and Eggnog Latte, alongside a selection of new drinks and treats.

Starbucks has unveiled its new Christmas menu for this year (Photo: Adobe)

What is new on the Starbucks Christmas menu this year?

Starbucks has confirmed two new hot drinks will be featured on its festive menu this year, including a Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew and a Praline Cookie Hot Chocolate.

The Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew combines cool water with ground coffee steeped for 20 hours to create a smooth and rich flavour. It is a new take on the popular Toffee Nut latte and combines vanilla syrup-infused Starbucks Cold Brew with a Toffee Nut cream foam topping, finished off with buttery Toffee Nut sprinkles.

The Praline Cookie Hot Chocolate combines a mocha sauce and velvety steamed milk with a buttery baked cookie flavour and notes of decadent and caramelised hazelnut, almond, and walnut. The drink is then topped with whipped cream and dusted with cookie crumb sprinkles.

Starbucks’ new festive showstopper is the Praline Cookie Hot Chocolate

For the traditionalists, Starbucks’ seasonal classics are back for another year, including the popular Toffee Nut Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte and Caramel Waffle Latte, which became a hit after debuting last year. Customised coffees are also still available with a variety of dairy alternatives and vegan whipped topping, and frappuccinos and iced drinks are also an option.

As for the festive food, Starbucks is launching a new seasonal Pigs Under Blanket Roll, comprising sausages, maple cured bacon, sage and onion mayonnaise stuffing, mature cheddar and a smooth cranberry chutney. Other new food options include a Brie and Cran-merry Focaccia, a ’Tis the Season Turkey Sandwich and a Festive Feast Panini.

The Starbucks Christmas menu in full

The full Starbucks Christmas menu for 2022 includes the following items:

Drinks

Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew - £3.90 (NEW)

Praline Cookie Hot Chocolate - £3.65 (NEW)

Toffee Nut Latte - £3.55

Caramel Waffle Latte - £3.55

Gingerbread Latte - £3.55

Eggnog Latte - £3.65

Food

Pigs Under Blanket Roll - £4.89 (NEW)

Festive Feast Panini - £4.89

Brie and Cran-merry Focaccia - £4.89

‘Tis the Season Turkey Sandwich - £4.19

Toffee Nut Muffin - £2.19 (NEW)

Toffee Nut Mini Loaf Cake - £2.29 (NEW)

Ginger Mini Loaf Cake - £2.29 (NEW)

Red Velvet Loaf Cake - £2.29

The Christmas Tree Brownie - £2.00

Chocolate and Caramel Muffin - £2.09

When does the Christmas menu launch?

Fans don’t have long to wait to try the new menu as the seasonal selection will launch in stores from 4 November.

It will also be available to order with Starbucks Delivers via Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.