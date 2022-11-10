McDonald’s Christmas advert for 2022 is called The List

McDonald’s has become the latest company to unwrap a Christmas advert this year.

Like snowflakes in a winter storm, the festive campaigns are coming thick and fast now that November has arrived. The fast food giant has revealed its ‘The List’ advert and it was created by an acclaimed director.

McDonald’s have debuted its reindeer ready campaign on social media but it will not appear on TV for a few more days. It is scheduled to debut over the weekend.

The release of the advert comes on the same day that John Lewis revealed their campaign for 2022. Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury’s and more also released festive ads.

McDonald’s Christmas advert can be watched in the video player at the top of this article. Here is all you need to know about it:

When was the McDonald’s Christmas advert released?

Advertisement

The fast food giant released its festive campaign on Thursday (10 November). It comes amid a flurry of Christmas adverts being unveiled including the long-awaited John Lewis offering.

McDonald’s festive commercial for 2022 is called The List. It was released online on Thursday before debuting on TV over the weekend.

When will McDonald’s Christmas advert be on TV?

The List was officially unveiled by the fast food giant on Thursday. It was released online, including being shared on McDonald’s official YouTube channel and on social media.

However it will not make its TV debut until the weekend. It will debut on ITV on Sunday (13 November) during I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

The episode will begin at 9pm on Sunday. It will be on ITV and ITV HD, running from 9pm until 10.15pm.

Advertisement

Screenshot from McDonald’s Christmas advert. Picture: McDonald’s

What is the Christmas advert about?

The List is McDonald’s festive campaign for 2022. It was created by Tom Hooper, the director of the King’s Speech and Cats.

The 60 second advert serves as a stark reminder that Christmas isn’t for the big, expensive, or flashy – it’s the little moments of togetherness which really help you to get into the spirit of Christmas.

The magical film follows the story of a young boy and his loving mum, who both get swept up in the anticipation of Christmas in different ways. He’ s busy getting carried away with the innocent excitement of an ever-growing Christmas list, and she’s busy trying to make sure all the preparations are ticked off her mental list.

This all culminates on Christmas Eve, when an unexpected visit to McDonald’s reminds them both that at Christmas - it’s the little things that mean the most. The advert kickstarts McDonald’s #ReindeerReady campaign, which this year has The Alternative Christmas List at its core.

Advertisement

Available through the McDonald’s UK app from 14 November, ‘The Alternative Christmas List’ will provide six unique opportunities to enhance the run-up to Christmas through togetherness with family and friends. It encourages families and friends to take a moment to write a list of things they want to do together ahead of the big day.

Michelle Graham-Clare, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer said: “We know this Christmas isn’t going to be a normal one for many families across the UK and Ireland, so it’s more important than ever that we’re there to support our customers in their preparations to get Reindeer Ready.