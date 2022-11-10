Sharing the advert on social media John Lewis told their followers ‘it’s the things we do that mean the most’

John Lewis have officially released their Christmas advert for 2022. Every year the nation prepares to catch a glimpse of the festive ad on TV, which often showcases moving themes accompanied by a hit song that will pull on your heart strings.

Their advert joins the long line of brands bringing us festive stories this holiday season, with Marks and Spencers, Lidl and Asda having already released theirs.

This year’s advert is called, The Beginner and follows the journey of a man attempting to learning how to ride a skateboard for a heartwarming reason.

Last year’s advert, Unexpected Guest was released on Thursday 4 November and followed the story of space traveller Skye, who crash landed in the woods near the home of 14-year-old Nathan.

Here’s everything we know about the John Lewis Christmas advert 2022.

When will the John Lewis Christmas advert come out?

The John Lewis Christmas Advert 2022 was released on Thursay 10 November. The department store teased the release by sharing a 10-second clip of their 2022 advert on social media the day before, alongisde the caption “Christmas is ramping up”.

What is the John Lewis Christmas advert about?

This year’s advert is called The Beginner. It tells the story of a middle-aged man who is trying to learn how to skateboard before Christmas. He falls off many times, but keeps trying until he can perfect his skills. In the final scene, viewers are left touched to discover his efforts were all to help his new foster daughter, Ellie feel at home.

You can watch the John Lewis Christmas advert below:

What is the song for the John Lewis Christmas advert?

The song for the John Lewis Christmas Advert 2022 is a cover of Blink 182’s “All The Small Things” by US artist Big Mike Geier, who became a viral sensation in 2013 when he recorded a cover of Lorde’s hit song “Royals” with with Postmodern Jukebox.

What have the past adverts been about?

John Lewis have been captivating audiences with their Christmas adverts since 2007, when their first one named Shadows was released. They have become a popular festive pastime, with some of their songs, including Lily Allen’s 2013 “Somewhere Only We Know” reaching top of the UK charts.

Release dates for the adverts vary, with the earliest being released in 2021 and the earlier adverts dropping in December.

John Lewis launches its 2021 Christmas advertising campaign at 6.30am on Thursday, with singer and songwriter LolaYoung, covering 'Together in Electric Dreams' for this year's soundtrack. Photo: John Lewis and Partners.

Here is a quick summary of what the past five John Lewis Adverts have been about and the songs featured:

2021 - Unexpected Guest

The 2021 John Lewis Christmas advert was released on 4 November and followed the story of space traveller Skye, who crash landed in the woods near the home of 14-year-old Nathan. Skye gets to experience their first Christmas and helps to decorate the tree, tuck into mince pies and wear a Christmas jumper. The song was a cover of “Together in Electric Dreams” by London singer Lola Young.

2020 - Give a Little Love

The 2020 John Lewis Christmas advert was released on 13 November with its theme being acts of kindness. The advert focused on a young boy helping out a snowman, who then passed this kindness onto a snow couple. The advert was released on World Kindness Day and featured the song “A Little Love” from Celeste.

2019 - Excitable Edgar

The 2019 John Lewis Christmas advert was released on 14 November 2019 and told the story of Edgar, a young dragon who was so excited about Christmas that he was unable to control breathing fire. Thankfully with the help of his best friend Ava who gives him the perfect gift, he is able to contain it in time for the big day. The song featured is “Can’t Fight This Feeling” covered by Bastille with the London Contemporary Orchestra.

2018 - The Boy & The Piano

The 2018 John Lewis advert was released on 15 November and told the story of famous singer Elton John who received a gift of a piano from his mother as a child. The song featured “Your Song” by the famous singer.

2017 - Moz The Monster