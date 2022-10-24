8 retro soft drinks that we have lost over the years

Here are some of our favourite retro drinks that are sadly no longer available

There’s something nostalgic about remembering food or drinks from childhood, but not all of our favourites have stuck around, with many being discontinued and removed from shop shelves, without us even noticing.

From Sunny Delight to Vimto Squeezy and Panda Pops, we’ve taken a look at some of the most popular retro pop drinks that are no longer available.

How many of them do you remember, and which would you most like to see brought back?

1. Panda Pops Panda Pops were beloved by children throughout the UK for their sweet sugary taste and bright colours. A staple at birthday parties and discos, they were discontinued in 2011 after 35 years in production. Photo: UK Snack Attack Photo Sales

2. Coca Cola with Lemon One of Coca Cola’s many variations, Coke with Lemon, was launched in the UK in 2001 after research showed drinkers liked to add a slice to their soft drink. The drink was discontinued in 2006, but is still available in a variety of countries including Spain, Portugal and France. Photo: eBay Photo Sales

3. Sunny Delight Sunny Delight was discontinued in the UK in 1999 after sales halved over allegations that the soft drink had turned a child in Wales’ skin yellow. The company rebranded in 2003 to Sunny D and started to sell its product again in the UK in 2009, but under a different recipe. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Quatro Quatro was a fruit flavoured soft drink that launched in the UK in 1982, despite its popularity it only lasted until 1989 when it was discontinued. Photo: Nostalgia Central Photo Sales