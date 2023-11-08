M&S reports show 5.7% increase in fashion profits: Who is the womenswear director Maddy Evans?
As M&S sees fashion profits rise we take a look at womenswear director Maddy Evans who is making the brand cool again
High-street brand M&S have reportedly seen a 5.7% increase in their profits for the fashion range. Its clothing and home division witnessed a rise in sales, with particularly strong demand for holiday clothes and denim.
Maddy Evans, 50, was appointed as M&S womenswear director in August 2022 after taking over from Jill Stanton when she stepped down in July 2022. Before working for the brand Maddy Evans was the fashion director for Topshop and Topman.
Maddy Evans has been described as making the fashion brand cool again with many items going viral on TikTok. The £35 cardigan sold out after being likened to a Chanel style was a huge hit on the social media platform and the £55 quilted jacket was seen on several Instagram influencers. The womenswear director is proving that not only is M&S cool but that is also suitable for different ages and not just something your nan would wear.
In recent years M&S has brought in some big celebrity names to help boost their credibility and put them back at the forefront of shoppers' minds. Back in 2012, Victoria’s Secret model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley first partnered with the brand and debuted her lingerie range. Her collection now includes shapewear, dressing gowns and pyjama sets. Holly Willoughby has been a brand ambassador since 2018 with her collection of jumpers, dresses and coats. More recently Sienna Miller joined the brand in September to launch her M&S Autumn collection. In a statement for M&S Maddy Evans previously said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Sienna Miller into the Marks & Spencer family as the face of our Autumn Campaign. Sienna is the epitome of the modern woman - confident, empowered, and effortlessly chic.”