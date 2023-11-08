As M&S sees fashion profits rise we take a look at womenswear director Maddy Evans who is making the brand cool again

M&S reports show 5.7% increase in fashion profits: Who is the womenswear director Maddy Evans?

High-street brand M&S have reportedly seen a 5.7% increase in their profits for the fashion range. Its clothing and home division witnessed a rise in sales, with particularly strong demand for holiday clothes and denim.

Maddy Evans, 50, was appointed as M&S womenswear director in August 2022 after taking over from Jill Stanton when she stepped down in July 2022. Before working for the brand Maddy Evans was the fashion director for Topshop and Topman.

Maddy Evans has been described as making the fashion brand cool again with many items going viral on TikTok. The £35 cardigan sold out after being likened to a Chanel style was a huge hit on the social media platform and the £55 quilted jacket was seen on several Instagram influencers. The womenswear director is proving that not only is M&S cool but that is also suitable for different ages and not just something your nan would wear.