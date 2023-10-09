Sienna Miller looked stunning in the M&S advert but how does it look on a normal person?

Sienna Miller has become better known for her impeccable taste and sense of style more so than her acting career. So it came as no surprise when high street brand M&S collaborated with her for their new ‘Anything but Ordinary’ campaign.

The Autumn collection was launched in September and included 33 items from tailored office wear and coats to cable knit sweaters. The range has been made so that you can mix and match the items giving you even more outfit options.

When I saw the advertisement and Sienna Miller wearing the cream Cable Knit Jumper (£35.00) - also available in Bitter Chocolate - she obviously looked stunning but I also thought she looked both cosy and comfortable which is exactly my kind of style.

I love a cosy jumper and you really can’t go wrong with a classic cable knit style. I ordered the size medium jumper via the M&S website. It was quick and easy plus it arrived within a few days. When I opened the package I g=had to double check it was the correct order as it looked a bit more like a jumper for my nan than myself. I think if I had seen it in store I would've most likely walked past it.

The ‘Fit and Style’ is described by M&S as “Regular fit, crew neck with a ribbed trim.” I have to say this is a very chunky style of knit perfect for keeping warm but I usually prefer a finer knit as it doesn’t look and feel as bulky.

The crew neck does feel a bit higher than a standard crew neck and the length of the arms on me felt a touch short. It falls just around your wrist so if you prefer a slightly longer fit it might be best to size up.

On the plus side, it is super cosy and doesn’t itch which is thanks to it being made from 84% acrylic, 10% polyamide and 6% polyester. Overall I think the jumper is great, it's perfect for the colder months and at an affordable price. As it’s a thicker fabric, I’d style it with a pair of skinny jeans and pointy-toed boots.