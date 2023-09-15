Rita Ora says “Primark has been part of my DNA” as she launches new fashion collaboration

After making it onto our Vogue World best dressed list Rita Ora is now making a name for herself in the fashion world. The singer, 32, was recently spotted rubbing shoulders with luxury fashion designer Michael Kors during New York Fashion Week and has launched her own affordable collection with high-street brand Primark.

It seems we can’t get enough of celebrity fashion collaborations at the moment after Naomi Campbell recently partnered with Pretty Little Thing and Sienna Miller joined M&S for their Autumn/Winter campaign.

The Poison singer has designed the 169 piece wardrobe with London fashion designer Jawara Alleyne. The range includes tailored pieces such as pinstripe waistcoats, tweed-style coats, wide leg trousers and midi skirts.

She has created a range of outerwear from pink faux fur coats to teddy bear jackets, highlights include a faux leather shearling style jacket. There is also a collection of accessories including thigh-high boots, statement jewellery, hats and bags. There really is plenty to choose from.

The entire collection has been designed to be mixed and matched and with a day to night theme that has been heavily influenced by the singer's own personal style. It will be available in Primark stores and via the click and collect service from Tuesday September 19 2023.

In a statement Rita Ora said: “My collaboration with Primark has been two years in the making, and I can’t wait for the world to finally see what we’ve been so busy creating together! For as long as I can remember, Primark has been part of my DNA.”

“I’ve shopped at their stores, along with my friends and family, since I was a teenager. To me, Primark is that unique go-to that ALWAYS has everything you need, they’re like a trusting life-long friend, and so to partner with them on this global collection is BEYOND exciting."

The singer shared a sweet image of herself as a child on Instagram with the caption: “Throughout my life, I have always wanted to look stylish, and when I was younger, I couldn’t have done that without Primark. I could always stretch my budget with so many great pieces from Primark.”