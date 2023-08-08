The sentencing for Tory Lanez has been delayed to Tuesday

Megan Thee Stallion has said she suffers daily after being shot by Tory Lanez. The triple Grammy award-winning artist has revealed she will “never be the same” in a statement ahead of Lanez’s sentencing.

The Canadian rapper was due to be sentenced yesterday (7 August), however the hearing has been delayed to Tuesday (8 August). In December 2022, Lanez was convicted of shooting Stallion in both feet as she walked away from an SUV which they were both riding in on the way home from a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home in summer 2020.

Lanez’s lawyers said in a sentencing memo that he should get probation and be released from jail to enter a residential substance abuse programme. Australian rapper Iggy Azalea reportedly wrote a letter to the judge asking for a “transformative, not life-destroying” sentence.

So, when will Tory Lanez be sentenced, how many years is he facing and what did Iggy Azalea say in her letter? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Tory Lanez be sentenced?

Lanez was expected to be sentenced yesterday, however the hearing was delayed to Tuesday 8 August at 10:30 am PST which is 5:30 pm UK time.

What was he found guilty of?

The 31-year-old Canadian rapper was found guilty on 23 December, 2022. His convictions included: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Tory Lanez performing at Staples Center in 2019 (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

How much time will Tory Lanez get?

Lanez had been expected to be sentenced on Monday, however the hearing was delayed until Tuesday so both sides could argue each factor of his potential sentence.

According to PA, prosecutors are asking for a 13-year sentence for his crimes. However, his lawyers said in a sentencing memo that he should get probation and be released from jail to enter a residential substance abuse programme and plan to appeal his conviction.

The court heard from witnesses including Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, a Christian minister, who choked back tears as he spoke about his wife, Luella who died a few days after showing symptoms of a blood disorder when Lanez was 11- years- old.

The mother of Lanez’s son also gave a statement, whilst letters were written to the judge, including one by Australian rapper Iggy Azalea who asked for a “transformative, not life-destroying” sentence.

What did Iggy Azalea say in her letter?

Reported by PA, it was revealed that Australian rapper Iggy Azalea had written a letter for Lanez asking for a “transformative, not life-destroying” sentence. Replying underneath a tweet, sharing an article from Pop Base the artist said “I don’t “support” anyone”.

Her reply reads: “For the record: 1. I have not been in touch with tory for months, I have no reason to be, but I do wish him well. 2. I don’t “support” anyone. the whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night. 3. I was told this was for a judge only, yet it’s being discussed in public? I never intended to publicly comment. 4. Iam not in support of throwing away ANY ones life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead. I support prison reform. Period. 5. I was asked to write about my genuine experience and the type of punishment I think he deserves: I did. It’s not really that interesting but I understand why it’s being sensationalized. . . See ya next week to discuss pizza toppings I suppose. Lol”.

What has Megan Thee Stallion said?

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, shared in a statement that she has suffered daily since she was shot three years ago. During the trial she testified that she was shot in the feet by Lanez, whilst she walked away from an SUV which they were both riding in on the way home from a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home in summer 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion was not in court as she ‘simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again’. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Read by Los Angeles County deputy district attorney Kathy Ta, Stallion stated she “would never be the same” after the attack. She continued: “Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace.” She added: “Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

Her statement, reported by PA also touched on Lanez’s lack of remorse, with Stallion saying, he “has blamed the system, blamed the press, and as of late has tried to take advantage of his childhood trauma”.