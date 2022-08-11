Azalea announced she was taking a step back from music in July 2021.

Iggy Azalea has announced her comeback to the music industry, after claiming she was taking a break for a few years.

The Australian rapper, 32, took to Twitter to share the news with her fans and explained that she quit music because of the “negative energy” it attracted.

“A year ago, I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” Iggy wrote.

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has announced her comeback to the music industry. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey.”

“So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.”

She added: “I’m not gonna talk about dates, direction or anything just know it’s happening and there will be a budget.”

Azalea announced she was stepping back from music in July 2021, saying she wanted to focus on “other creative projects.”

Iggy Azalea

Rapper

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images)

Amethyst Amelia Kelly, known professionally as Iggy Azalea, is an Australian rapper.

She took her stage name from the name of her childhood dog, Iggy, and the street she grew up on, Azalea Street.

She moved to the United States aged 16 to pursue a career in the music industry and earned recognition after releasing the music videos for her songs ‘P****’ and ‘Two Times’ on YouTube.

Azalea released her debut mixtape, Ignorant Art, in 2011, which led to her signing a recording contract with American rapper T.I.’s Grand Hustle label.

Iggy’s breakthrough came in 2014 when she released her debut studio album, The New Classic, which peaked among the top five on several charts worldwide.

In 2014, she released the chart-topping single ‘Fancy’ (featuring Charli XCX), which hit the U.S Billboard Hot 100.

Azalea featured on Ariana Grande’s 2014 single ‘Problem’, which peaked at number two behind ‘Fancy’.

Azalea became the second musical act (behind The Beatles) to rank at number one and two simultaneously on the Hot 100 with their debut appearances on the chart.

She has many accolades to her name, including two American Music Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, four Teen Choice Awards and four Grammy Award nominations.

Age: 32

32 Born: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Wealth: estimated net worth of $15 million.

estimated net worth of $15 million. Lives: California - recently sold mansion for $8 million

California - recently sold mansion for $8 million Azalea has over 16.6M followers on Instagram.

Connections

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has been criticised by people on social media for slamming a small frozen yoghurt business to more than 100 million of her followers on Instagram. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media)

Demetria “Demi” Lovato is an American singer, songwriter, and actor.

She rose to prominence after playing Mitchie Torres in the musical television film Camp Rock and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Lovato has also had a successful music career, selling millions of records and receiving numerous accolades.

Demi Lovato and Iggy Azalea became friends around 2014 , after spending a day at Target and have remained close ever since.

They have had many interactions over the years and have both been very supportive of each other.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears is set to release new music with icon Sir Elton John

Britney Spears is an American singer and dancer.

Spears has sold nearly 150 million records worldwide, which includes 70 million that she has sold in the United States alone.

In 2021, Britney Spears was freed from her conservatorship after a legal battle with her father.

Iggy supported Britney throughout the battle, as the pair have been friends since collaborating on their 2015 song ‘Pretty Girls’.

Quavo

American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Quavo. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Quavious Keyate Marshall, known professionally as Quavo, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer.

He is best known as the co-founder and current frontman of hip-hop trio Migos.

The Migos member featured on Iggy’s single saviour back in 2018.

Iggy Azalea once said that Quavo supported her through difficult times when nobody else was around.

Personal life

A$AP Rocky

American rapper and record producer A$AP Rocky (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Rakim Athelaston Mayers, known professionally as ASAP Rocky, is an American rapper and record producer.

He is a member of the hip-hop collective ASAP Mob, a Harlem-based group of rappers, producers, music video directors, and fashion designers.

In late 2011, Azalea began dating American rapper ASAP Rocky, whom she met through American record producer Chase N. Cashe.

Nick Young

American former professional basketball player Nick Young. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Nicholas Aaron Young, nicknamed “Swaggy P”, is an American former professional basketball player.

He won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2018.

Young began a relationship with Azalea in November 2013, and the couple was featured in the March 2014 issue of GQ magazine.

Azalea broke off the relationship in 2016 after it was reported that Young brought another woman into their home.

Playboi Carti

American rapper Playboi Carti. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Jordan Terrell Carter, known professionally as Playboi Carti, is an American rapper.

He went mainstream in 2017. and his songs have had billions of streams on Spotify.

Carter began dating Australian rapper Iggy Azalea in 2018. Two years later, in 2020, Azalea gave birth to Carter’s son, Onyx.