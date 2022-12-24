The Canadian rapper could face up to 22 years in prison and deportation when he is sentenced

A jury in Los Angeles has found rapper and singer Tory Lanez guilty of three charges in relation to the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

The 27-year-old grammy-award-winning singer was shot in the foot in the incident which took place in the Hollywood Hills following an argument and was left requiring surgery.

Advertisement

During witness testimony the “Her” singer whose real name is Megan Pete said: “I just don’t feel good,” adding: “I can’t believe I have to come up here and do this.”

Lanez had pleaded not guilty, but was convicted of “assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence”.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the case and what sentence Tory Lanez could be facing.

Who is Tory Lanez?

Advertisement

Lanez is a 30-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson. Originally from Canada, he began releasing music in 2009 and was recognised following his mixtape “Conflicts of My Soul: The 416 Story”, which he released in August 2013. The artist has since moved onto major-label albums, reaching in the top 10 on Billboard’s charts.

Tory Lanez at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in February 2022 (Photo: Getty Images)

Did he shoot Meghan Thee Stallion?

Lanez, has been found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot following a party in Los Angeles. Reported by Associated Press, the Canadian rapper has been convicted on all three charges including: “assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.”

Advertisement

Pete, testified during the trial that the incident had taken place during an argument after the pair left a party at Kylie Jenner’s house. Lanez had fired a handgun at the back of her feet and shouted at her to dance as she left their SUV.

During witness testimony shared by Billboard, the 27-year-old said: “I just don’t feel good,” adding: “I can’t believe I have to come up here and do this.”

Advertisement

Pete explained the moment she realised she had been shot, saying: “I started walking away and I hear Tory yell, ‘Dance, b***h!’” Adding: “I froze. I just felt shock. I felt hurt. I looked down at my feet and I see all of this blood.”

The “Her” singer also addressed the online abuse she had faced following the incident going public, arguing that “every man that’s in a position of power that’s in the music industry” didn’t want to believe her adding: “I’m a villain and he’s the victim.”

Advertisement

Was he found guilty?

Lanez was found guilty of “assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence”, by a jury of seven women and five men.

Advertisement

Reported by Associated Press, following the verdict and after the jury was removed, his father Sonstar Peterson shouted: “This wicked system stands judged before God almighty!” He proceeded to point at the two prosecutors adding: “You two are evil, wicked people. You know exactly what you did.”

Could Tory Lanez go to prison?