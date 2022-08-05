Grammy winner Doja Cat shocked viewers of her Instagram live as she used a razor to shave her head and eyebrows

Doja Cat shaves her eyebrows off on Instagram live (Instagram)

Doja Cat has overhauled her appearance by shaving her hair and eyebrows off using a razor, while claiming that she “never liked” having hair.

The rapper, 26, from California, took to Instagram live to transform her look, while her 24 million followers watched.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She explained that she’s “exhausted” from wearing wigs and rarely styles her natural hair.

“I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway,” Doja said.

Doja Cat at the 2022 Billboard Women In Music (Getty Images)

“I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool. I just do not like to have hair.’

“I remember feeling so f****** exhausted with working out. I had a trainer at one point and I would be wearing wigs and they would be getting tacky. They would like retack because of the moisture.

“Then they would start sliding and peeling off of my head while I’m doing this incredibly strenuous thing. I’d be working out but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing. How to keep it adhered to my scalp and then it would slide off.

Doja Cat onstage at the Coachella Stage (Getty Images)

“There were times where I’d put on a beanie on top of my wig, that’s on top of a wig cap that’s on top of braids. I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like shave your f****** head.”

Doja continued by explaining that she rarely has her natural hair on display.

“It’s just a f****** nightmare dude. I’m over it. I’m really liking this. What is the use of having hair if you’re not going to wear it out,’ she added.

Reading comments during the live stream, Doja reassured concerned viewers that she’s doing “fine”.

Many praised Doja for being “brave” and said they like her edgy new look.

One person wrote: “There’s NOTHING wrong with Doja Cat, a shaved head is sexy a** look, just like the short pixie cut. So many beautiful women done shaved their heads not only for a health issue but just to rock the look.”

Another said: “She looks beautiful. Wish I was brave enough to do this”

A third commented: “The way she still looks amazing, not a lot of people can pull off a shaved head but she eats it up”

Doja’s decision to shave her head comes just weeks after she went viral for blasting Noah Schnapp for airing messages she sent about his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn.

Noah later took to TikTok to reveal they have resolved the conflict, saying: ““Guys everything is all good I apologized, and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings ❤️❤️”

According to UNILAD, social media analytics company Social Blade, Noah’s Instagram following increased during the drama, while Doja Cat lost over 200,000 followers.

Doja Cat

Rapper/Singer

Doja Cat poses backstage with awards for the Top R&B Album, Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Artist and Top Viral Song during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MRC)

Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, who is best known as Doja Cat, was born on 21 October 1995 in California, Los Angeles. The 26-year-old has a South African father and Jewish-American mother, but as her dad left the US when she was a baby they don’t have a close relationship. In April 2020, Doja told Whoopi Goldberg that she had never met her father Dumisani, who is a famous actor, with notable roles in “Sarafina” and “Yizo Yizo”.

Doja began her music career by uploading songs on Soundcloud in around 2014. She gained mainstream recognition after her quirky hit “Moo” went viral, which led to the release of her EP “Purr”. The talented rapper followed up the release with her debut album “Amala” and second studio album “Hot Pink”. A number of songs from the album went viral on TikTok, including “Say So” and “Streets”. In 2021, Doja released her third album “Planet Her”, which featured her Grammy award winning hit “Kiss Me More” alongside SZA.

Doja has previously spoken out about not enjoying certain aspects of her career despite her success, while admitting she would rather be at home working on music and playing video games.

Recently, Doja released her song “Vegas” for the soundtrack to the Elvis movie. It is unknown when the star will next perform live in the UK, as she had to cancel her appearances at festivals this summer following surgery on her tonsils.

Doja Cat performing onstage during iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 (Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

Age: 26

26 Born: Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, United States

Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, United States Lives: Mansion in Beverly Hills worth $2.5 million

Mansion in Beverly Hills worth $2.5 million Relationship: Single, since breaking up with Johnny Utah in February 2020

Single, since breaking up with Johnny Utah in February 2020 Wealth: $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth

Speaking to Vogue earlier this year, Doja said: “Making music, and making music on the fly. When I don’t have to do it and when it’s not my job, that’s when it really makes me the happiest.”

Connections

Saweetie

Doja Cat and Saweetie met around two years before they teamed up to work on their song “Best Friend”. The hit released in 2021 champions empowerment and independent women.

Saweetie, 29, has had success as a rapper since her debut song "Icy Grl" in 2018. She boasts over 13 million followers on Instagram and actively uses YouTube to give fans an insight into her life. The California native is also viewed as a fashion icon by many.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat attend the 63rd Annual GRAMMY (Getty Images)

Fans of Doja Cat previously speculated that Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat were in a feud after spotting that Megan wasn’t following her on Instagram. Many questioned if the rappers have failed to form a friendship because they are taking sides in the Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B drama.

Doja and Megan collaborated on Ariana Grande’s “34+35 (Remix)” and were photographed together at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Joseph Quinn

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson (Credit: Netflix)

Doja Cat asked Noah Schnapp to set her up with Joseph Quinn after admitting that she finds the Stranger Things actor attractive. Fans were divided when Doja took to Instagram to blast Noah for publicly airing her direct messages about Joseph. While she and Noah have resolved the conflict, Joseph Quinn has seemingly avoided getting involved.