The awards will see the first live performance from Travis Scott after the Astroworld crush

This weekend sees an annual celebration that unites music fans in pop pomp and joyously strange tunes.

But it’s not just Eurovision to get excited about.

The annual Billboard Music Awards are also taking place, honouring the year’s top performers on the Billboard charts in 62 categories

Sean "Diddy" Combs will host the ceremony, which sees its winners chosen based on album and song sales, radio airplay, social media engagement, streaming, and touring data.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

Who is nominated?

With 17 nominations, The Weeknd has received the most of any artist for a second consecutive year.

Doja Cat is the most nominated female performer with 14 nominations, BTS are the most nominated duo/group with seven.

The Billboard Icon Award will go to Mary J. Blige.

Ed Sheeran is nominated for nine gongs at this year’s BBMAs including top male artist, alongside Drake, The Weeknd, Justin Beiber, and Lil Nas X, which he previously won in 2018.

Adele and Dua Lipa compete for the title of best female artist against Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo.

Glass Animals, an Oxford-based indie band, will compete in the top duo/group category against Korean septet BTS, and are also up for best rock band and top streaming song for their viral hit ‘Heat Waves’.

The Weeknd after an impressive awards haul at 2021’s Billboard Music Awards (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

With the track, the band set a new US chart record for the longest ascent into the top 10 of the Billboard singles list in November of last year.

They finally reached number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 after 42 weeks in the chart , the longest time at the top in its 63-year history.

Who is performing?

Sheeran will join acts including rapper Travis Scott as part of the line-up for the 2022 BBMAs.

The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter will perform live from Belfast, where his Mathematics Tour is underway.

Scott will perform at the BBMAs for the first time since the Astroworld music event disaster in Texas in November 2021.

A "crowd surge" claimed the lives of at least ten people, with many more injured - officials took 17 people to the hospital, 11 of whom were in cardiac arrest.

The rapper continued to perform his headline set, and later claimed he was unaware that people were harmed.

Mary J. Blige was the first performer to be revealed for the BBMAs, before five new acts were later added to the roster, including four first-timers: Rauw Alejandro, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and Burna Boy.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform at the awards for the first time since 1999, and Silk Sonic, Florence + the Machine, Maxwell, and Morgan Wallen have all since been added to the bill.

How can I watch it?

The BBMAs will air live on Sunday 15 May at 1am UK time (meaning they’ll technically take place in the early hours of Monday 16 May for British viewers) from Las Vegas.

The BMMAs will be hosted for the 18th time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and the first time since 2019.