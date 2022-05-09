Jethro Lazenby was a model and was born while his mother Beau Lazenby was in a relationship with the Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds singer

Nick Cave’s eldest child Jethro Lazenby has died aged 31 (image: Getty Images)

Rock musician Nick Cave’s son Jethro Lazenby has died at the age of 31.

It comes just under seven years after the Australian singer lost his son Arthur, who died after falling from a cliff on the outskirts of Brighton.

Jethro Lazenby was the musician’s eldest child and was born after Cave’s relationship with Australian model Beau Lazenby.

So what happened to Lazenby - and what has Nick Cave said about his son’s death?

Nick Cave had four sons - Jethro Lazenby (who has died), Luke Cave, Earl Cave and twin brother Arthur, who died in 2015 (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Who was Jethro Lazenby?

Jethro Lazenby, who also used the Cave surname, was an Australian model who was born in Melbourne in 1991.

He was born 10 days before Cave’s second eldest son Luke, who he had with Brazilian stylist Viviane Carneiro.

According to a 2012 interview with the Evening Standard, Lazenby did not meet his famous father until he was seven or eight years old.

In 2008, Nick Cave said it was his “eternal regret” he had not made contact with Lazenby sooner, but said at the time that they had since built “a great relationship”.

During his modelling career, Jethro Lazenby did shoots and catwalks for Balenciaga, Charles Anastase and Lou Dalton.

Nick Cave called for ‘family privacy’ in a brief statement about Jethro Lazenby’s death (image: Getty Images)

At the time of his death, he was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to the unlawful assault of his mother - whom he kneed in the face following an argument in March.

The model was also due to face charges for stealing from a supermarket.

He had been on bail at the time of the attack on his mother, having previously been jailed for assaulting his girlfriend in 2018.

Lazenby’s lawyer said the 30-year-old had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and that the condition had affected his judgement.

No cause has yet been given for the death of Jethro Lazenby.

What has Nick Cave said about Jethro Lazenby death?

Nick Cave has released a brief statement about the death of his eldest son.

“With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away,” the musician said.

“We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

It is unclear whether the rock star will perform his upcoming summer festival dates.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are due to play at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain, Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland and All Points East in London.

What happened to Nick Cave’s son Arthur?

Jethro Lazenby’s death is not the first time Nick Cave has had to go through the tragedy of losing a child.

In July 2015, his son Arthur Cave died after falling from cliffs at Ovingdean Gap, near Brighton.

Nick Cave’s son Arthur died after falling from a cliff near Brighton in 2015 (image: Getty Images)

The inquest into Arthur’s death found the teenager had taken LSD shortly before suffering "multiple traumatic injuries due to a fall from a height".

Arthur and his twin brother Earl were born to Cave and his wife Susie Bick in 2000.

Around the time of his death, Nick Cave wrote the album ‘Skeleton Tree’ with his band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds - the creation of which was documented in the film One More Time with Feeling.