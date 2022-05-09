The nominations for the Tony Awards 2022 have been announced.
This year’s Tony Awards will take place in June, being held at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City and will be hosted by award-winning actress and singer Ariana DeBose.
Here’s everything you need to know, from who has been nominated to when it will be held.
When is the Tony Awards 2022?
The Tony Awards will be held on 12 June at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Kicking off at 8pm Eastern Time, it will be aired on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream on Paramount Plus.
Who has been nominated for the Tony Awards?
The nominations for the Tony Awards were announced by Joshua Henry and Adrienne Warren on 9 May.
Here is the full list of Tony Award nominations 2022:
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep
- Him Alive
- Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew
- Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy
- Anna Fleischle, Hangmen
- Scott Pask, American Buffalo
- Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset
- Bunny Christie, Company
- Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop
- Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ
- Allen Moyer, Paradise Square
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth
- Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
- Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind
- Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite
- Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change
- Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square
- William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical
- Santo Loquasto, The Music Man
- Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical
- Paul Tazewell, MJ
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Joshua Carr, Hangmen
- Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
- Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy
- Jane Cox, Macbeth
- Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- Neil Austin, Company
- Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical
- Donald Holder, Paradise Square
- Natasha Katz, MJ
- Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset
- Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
- Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
- Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth
- Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy
- Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- Simon Baker, Girl From The North Country
- Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical
- Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company
- Drew Levy, A Strange Loop
- Gareth Owen, MJ
Best Direction of a Play
- Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth
- Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
- Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
- Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
- Les Waters, Dana H.
Best Direction of a Musical
- Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
- Marianne Elliott, Company
- Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country
- Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical
- Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
Best Choreography
- Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
- Warren Carlyle, The Music Man
- Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical
- Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square
- Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
Best Orchestrations
- David Cullen, Company
- Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical
- Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country
- Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ
- Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop
Best Book of a Musical
- Girl From The North Country - Conor McPherson
- MJ - Lynn Nottage
- Mr. Saturday Night - Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel
- Paradise Square - Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan
- A Strange Loop - Michael R. Jackson
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
- Flying Over Sunset - Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Michael Korie
- Mr. Saturday Night - Music: Jason Robert Brown, Lyrics: Amanda Green
- Paradise Square - Music: Jason Howland, Lyrics: Nathan Tysen & Masi Asare
- SIX: The Musical - Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss
- A Strange Loop - Music & Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Matt Doyle, Company
- Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square
- Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
- John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
- A.J. Shively, Paradise Square
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country
- Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night
- Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
- L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
- Patti LuPone, Company
- Jennifer Simard, Company
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
- Alfie Allen, Hangmen
- Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
- Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s
- Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out
- Jesse Williams, Take Me Out
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
- Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s
- Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep
- Him Alive
- Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
- Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew
- Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep
- Him Alive
- Kara Young, Clyde’s
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
- Myles Frost, MJ
- Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
- Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
- Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
- Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
- Sutton Foster, The Music Man
- Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
- Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
- Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
- Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
- David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
- Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
- Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
- David Threlfall, Hangmen
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
- Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
- LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
- Ruth Negga, Macbeth
- Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.
- Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive
Best Revival of a Play
- American Buffalo
- For colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
- How I Learned to Drive
- Take Me Out
- Trouble in Mind
Best Revival of a Musical
- Caroline, or Change
- Company
- The Music Man
- Best Play
- Clyde’s
- Hangmen
- The Lehman Trilogy
- The Minutes
- Skeleton Crew
Best Musical
- Girl From The North Country
- MJ
- Mr. Saturday Night
- Paradise Square
- SIX: The Musical
- A Strange Loop
What production received the most Tony Nominations?
A Strange Loop leads the way with a total of 11 nominations.
MJ and Paradise Square take the second and third place with ten apiece.
In total, 29 productions have been nominated for a Tony.
Here are the productions ranked by number of Tony Nominations:
- A Strange Loop: 11
- MJ: 10
- Paradise Square: 10
- Company: 9
- The Lehman Trilogy: 8
- SIX: The Musical: 8
- for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf: 7
- Girl From The North Country: 7
- The Music Man: 6
- The Skin of Our Teeth: 6
- Clyde’s: 5
- Hangmen: 5
- Mr. Saturday Night: 5
- American Buffalo: 4
- Flying Over Sunset: 4
- Take Me Out: 4
- Trouble in Mind: 4
- Caroline, or Change: 3
- Dana H.: 3
- How I Learned to Drive: 3
- Macbeth: 3
- POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive: 3
- Skeleton Crew: 3
- Diana, The Musical: 1
- Funny Girl: 1
- Lackawanna Blues: 1
- The Minutes: 1
- Mrs. Doubtfire: 1
- Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite: 1
Who will host the Tony Awards 2022?
The 75th Tony Awards will be hosted by Ariana DeBose.
The American actor, singer and dancer is best known for her role as Anita, in the 2021 film adaption of West Side Story by Steven Spielberg.
DeBose has won an Academy Award, a Bafta, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe Award.
She has also previously been nominated for a Tony Award, but has not won one yet.