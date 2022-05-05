According to the announcement, Proof represents ’the thoughts and ideas’ of BTS’ past, present, and future

The details of world-beating boy band BTS’s upcoming album - Proof - have been unveiled.

The new record was originally teased during the band’s recent four-night sold-out stint in Las Vegas.

The release date of the group’s new album was displayed on a screen at the end of their last gig there, along with the phrase “We are bulletproof.”

And on Wednesday 4 May, the K-pop stars disclosed more details about the upcoming album by releasing a ’logo teaser’ for the album, which revealed that Proof will be a three-CD anthology of their previous work.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What songs will be on Proof?

The three-CD set, according to BTS’ record label Big Hit, will include three new songs as well as songs from across the band’s career.

“BTS is celebrating their ninth anniversary this coming June,” a statement on BTS’ Weverse fan community said.

The ‘logo teaser’ takes fans through the band’s numerous eras, with animated text that corresponds to EPs, compilations, and studio albums, including their early career releases.

“The BTS anthology that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavours,” the statement continues.

Proof will represent “the thoughts and ideas” of the members of BTS’ past, present and future, according to the statement.

“The anthology album Proof that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks — including three all-new tracks,” it confirmed.

When is Proof released?

BTS’ Proof will be released on Friday 10 June 2022.

How can I pre-order it?

Beginning Thursday 5 May, pre-orders for the album are available through BTS’ Weverse shop.

Pre-orders went live at 3am BST.

The Standard Edition of the album is also available to pre-order through HMV for £74.99.

Who are BTS?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you likely have heard of BTS.

But just in case you do inhabit geological dwellings, BTS are one of the biggest pop acts in the world.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are the world beating septet that co-writes and produces much of their own material, with a musical approach that has expanded to incorporate a wide spectrum of genres after beginning as a hip hop ensemble.

BTS has gained worldwide acclaim for their self-produced music and activism, which has included giving a speech at the United Nations and publicly condemning anti-Asian racism.

BTS entered the worldwide music market in 2017, spearheading the Korean Wave into the United States and shattering multiple sales records in the process.

With their Grammy-nominated hit ‘Dynamite’, BTS became one of the few groups since The Beatles to achieve four US number-one albums in less than two years, and the first all-South Korean act to reach number one on the Billboard Global 200 and US Billboard Hot 100.

To list their full range of accolades here would take aeons, but they’re one of the few musical groups to have inspired their own version of Wordle ; BTS Heardle is similar to ‘ Heardle ‘, except all of the answers come from the repertoire of the world-famous K-pop stars.