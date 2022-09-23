Little Mix may have taken a break from music but that hasn’t stopped Leigh-Ann Pinnock from getting back in the studio

In December 2021 Little Mix fans were devastated when the group announced they were taking a break to pursue solo careers. They will be happy to see that Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who is from Surrey, may be working on a new solo album.

Makeup-free Leigh-ann, 30, took to Instagram and shared images of herself and the caption “Studio fits”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Woman Like Me singer hinted to her 9.1million Instagram followers that new solo music could be on its way. Leigh-Anne shared a carousel of images of her natural self.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Getty Images)

Fresh-faced, makeup-free, and curly hair flowing. Looking effortless and relaxed in her printed co-ord from Zara.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock attends the "Queen & Slim" UK Premiere at Rich Mix Cinema on January 28, 2020

In another image Leigh-Anne shares, a picture of her adorable twins who she shares with fiancé Andre Gray turned one in August. Celebrating the twin’s birthday Leigh-Anne shared never before seen pictures on Instagram with the caption:

“I am filled with so much emotion, and pride but mostly happiness. I never knew how this was going to change my life, being a mum to two incredible little bubbas. I am so so grateful and so lucky that I get to wake up to their smiles every morning.”

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix attend the "Boxing Day" World Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on November 30, 2021