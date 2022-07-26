Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been nominated by the The Ethnicity Awards for her efforts to promote racial equality.

The Ethnicity Awards celebrates individuals who work to improve equality among ethnic minorities in the UK - this year the event will take place on 27 October 2022.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been shortlisted in the Inspirational Public Figure category for her work fighting against racism and for using her platform to promote equality.

She is up against a varied group of inspirational people from BAFTA winning Dev Patel to Editor-in chief of British Vogue, Edward Enniful.

Voting for the awards is now open and there are nine categories to vote in including Online Influencer, Sports Personality and Music Artist.

Leigh-Anne has been nominated for an award for her activism work.

Who is Leigh-Anne Pinnock?

Leigh-Anne makes up one third of the band Little Mix, together with Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirwall. The band have sold over 50 million records worldwide.

Little Mix formed in 2011 on the eight series of The X-Factor in which they made television history as the first group to win the singing competition.

The girl group have released six studio albums - the latest of which was titled Confetti and was released in 2020.

Little Mix announced that they would be taking a break earlier this year to pursue solo interests.

Leigh-Anne has been spotted back in the studio in recent weeks suggesting that she will be making a leap on her own in the near future.

Leigh-Anne has recently given birth to twins.

Leigh-Anne is an English singer/songwriter from High Wycombe - she was born on 4 October 1991.

She released a documentary named Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop and Power in 2021.

Leigh-Ann starred in Boxing Day, a holiday film in 2021 which was the first British Christmas themed film to feature an all black leading cast.

In 2020 she won the Equality Award for her activism fighting for racial equality.

The singer has an estimated net worth of £5.9 million.

She lives in a £4.95 million mansion in Surrey with her fiance Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne gave birth to twins in August of 2021 - their names are unknown as the singer is choosing to keep their identity private.

Little Mix were formed in 2011.

What has Leigh-Anne said about Little Mix taking a break?

Leigh-Anne spoke to Metro.co.uk about the hiatus, mentioning that the band is thankful for the fans’ support. She said: “That’s what has been so beautiful about this tour.

“If our voices go because we’re too emotional, we know that the fans are there and they carry us through.”

Connections

Perrie Edwards

Perrie is a Little Mix bandmate from South Shields - she is 29-years-old.

She has been in the girl group with Leigh-Anne since 2011.

Perrie recently got engaged to Alex Oxalade-Chamberlain and gave birth to Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain in August 2021.

Jade Thirwall

Jade, 29, is also in the famous band Little Mix with Leigh-Anne.

Jade is from South Shields but lives in London.

She is in a relationship with Jordan Stephens who is a British actor and one half of the band Rizzle Kicks.

Aml Ameen

The 36-year-old Britishactor played Melvin in the film Boxing Day in which Leigh-Anne played the character Georgia.

The festive comedy sees Melvin and Georgia get tangled up in a messy romance involving exes, celebrity singers and plenty of holiday drama.

Personal Life

Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock at the ‘Boxing Day’ premiere in November 2021 (Getty Images)

Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne’s current flame is 31-year-old Andre Gray from Wolverhampton.

He is a professional footballer who plays as a striker for the Super League Greece club Aris as well as the Jamaica national football team.

He met Leigh-Anne in 2016 and the couple got engaged on May 29, 2020.

Andre is the father of Leigh-Anne’s twins who were born in August 2021.

Stefan Bertin

Stefan is a close friend of Leigh-Anne and also her hairdresser.

Leigh-Anne is not his only famous client as he also works with Addison Rae, Tom Hiddleston and Sandrah Oh.

Back when Jesy Nelson left Little Mix he openly spoke on social media about his disappointment in the former bandmate and asked fans to blacklist her new song Boyz.

Jordan Kiffin

Jordan is a 32-year-old from Ashford who plays for the Ashford Town Football Club.

Leigh-Anne met the football player in 2012 and they dated until July 2016.