Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared a heartwarming video of her twins with her 9million Instagram followers

Leigh-Anne’s twins are set to turn one in August

A member of girl group Little Mix has taken to social media with a heartwarming video of her twins ahead of their first birthday.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30, from High Wycombe, who boasts over 9million followers on Instagram, has left fans gushing after sharing a video of her 11-month-old twins.

In the sweet video, the twins can be seen holding onto a walker together and taking a few steps.

The singer captioned the post, writing: “The bond is growing and it’s melting my heart, I can’t believe my cubbies are 11 months mannnn”

Leigh-Anne has chosen not to share the identities of her twins and has not revealed their names or genders.

The twins can be frequently seen on Leigh-Anne’s Instagram page, but the singer only shows the backs of them and never their faces.

Fans took to Leigh-Anne’s post with one user commenting, “you have the most beautiful little family”, and another saying “11 months old, 1 year in a month, why is time going so fast?”.

Leigh-Anne also shared a comment from her sister, Sairah, on her stories that read “You are bossing being a mum, so proud of you. I love you babies sooo much”.

Leigh-Anne announced the safe arrival of her twins on Instagram saying “We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here 16/08/21"

Leigh-Anne’s twins were born on 16 August 2021, with the singer sharing an Instagram photo to reveal their safe arrival.

The Little Mix star welcomed her babies with her fiance, football player Andre Gray, who plays for Greek team Aris, as well as the Jamaican national team.

Leigh-Anne has chosen not to share the identities of the twins, saying the attention freaked her out.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun she said that “I’m just trying to keep it as private as possible for as long as possible.”

Fans have speculated the genders of both babies, but Leigh-Anne ensures gender neutral colours to not reveal the twins identities.

Leigh-Anne and her fiance Andre Gray have shared photos of their babies but kept their identities private

Leigh-Anne’s babies were born just five days before her bandmate Perrie Edwards’ baby Axel.

The trio have joked that backstage at Little Mix concerts had completely changed, swapping booze for baby gear.

Leigh-Anne also recently teased her upcoming wedding to Andre Gray, on her instagram after sharing a picture of her in a white dress.

The caption read “Just Marri... kidding” and sent her fans into a frenzy.

The couple got engaged during Lockdown in March 2020, when the footballer set up a romantic proposal in their garden.

With the Covid-19 pandemic and the birth of their twins, their nuptials have been delayed, with speculation back in May that the pair were set to tie the knot.

Despite nothing being officially confirmed, there is heavy speculation that the couple will wed in Jamaica.

An insider has claimed the couple have chosen a destination wedding because they both have family ties to the island.

Rumours have spiralled that the couple had planned an intimate ceremony at the end of football season.

Leigh-Anne told The Sun: “It’s not Covid getting in the way — it’s the World Cup. I don’t know Andre’s time off. I hate football sometimes. Nuisance.”