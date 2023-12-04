The Fashion Awards 2023 is set to be one of the most glamorous and star-studded events of the year

Florence Pugh and Maya Jama looked incredible at The Fashion Awards 2022, but Rita Ora's outfit was less than impressive. Photographs by Getty

The Fashion Awards 2023 is without question set to attract the most stylish of creatives within the industry, including not only models and celebrities, but British designers and creatives too. The event takes place on Monday December 4, 2023, at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Fashion Awards 2023 will be presented by Maya Jama and Kojey Radical and Law Roach will be on the red carpet. Although the full list of winners will not be revealed until the evening of Monday 4 December, 2023, some of the recipients have already been revealed. Fashion designer Valentino Garavani will receive the Outstanding Achievement Award, powerhouse Charlotte Tilbury is the winner of the Special Recognition Award and the late designer Joe Casely-Hayford has been given a posthumous Special Recognition Award.

Vogue reported that “the Model of the Year Award is the most diverse it’s ever been, with Alton Mason, Anok Yai, Kai-Isaiah Jamal, Liu Wen, Mona Tougaard and Paloma Elsesser all in the running for the prestigious accolade. Meanwhile, the nominees for Designer of the Year are Daniel Lee at Burberry, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Matthieu Blazy at Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada, and Sarah Burton for her work at Alexander McQueen.”

All the nominees are expected to attend The Fashion Awards 2023, as well as many A-list celebrities. Some of the best-dressed stars from last year’s awards included Florence Pugh, who wowed in a backless red Valentino dress and The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki who dressed down but still looked chic in a white shirt and black trousers by Christian Dior.