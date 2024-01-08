Maya Jama will present the new Love Island All Stars series that is coming in January

Love Island All Stars Lineup (ITV2 and ITVX)

Love Island All Stars is coming to TV screens in January and the line-up has been revealed. The new show that has replaced the usual Winter Love Island will see former Love Islanders heading back into the villa in a search for love a second time around. The spinoff show Love Island: Aftersun was recently axed.

The series is due to start on Monday, January 15 with ITV2 teasing fans and keeping the list of islanders under wraps over the past few weeks. Many names from previous series and fan favourites have been thrown around. But who will be jetting off to South Africa and joining host Maya Jama for Love Island All Stars?

The OG fans of Love Island will remember Hannah Elizabeth from series one in 2015. After winning the series with Jon Clark their relationship outside the villa didn’t last long. ‘Loyal’ fan favourite Georgia Steel is also returning to the show. The beauty’s famous ‘I’m Loyal’ was the phrase of the season following the Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley Casa Amor drama. Georgia Harrison will also be back in the villa as well as Liberty Poole, Demi Jones and Kaz Kamwi.

Following his cameo in the Barbie movie, funny man Chris Taylor is back. In series five of Love Island Chris coupled up with Maura Higgins but chose to pair up with Harley Brash instead. Following their split Chris and Maura began dating again but split for good in 2021.

Joining Chris Taylor in the Love Island villa will be Anton Danyluk, Mitch Taylor, Jake Cornish, Luis Morrison and Toby Aromolaran. No word on love-rat Adam Collard coming back - and hoping for third time lucky - yet but there is still time for him to appear.