It’s Happening !! ITV confirmed that the Love Island All Stars series will be launching on January 15 and will be available to watch on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX. The new series will replace the cancelled Winter Love Island which usually airs from January to March. In a huge shake up to the show ITV bosses have also axed the spin off show After Sun.

Love Island After Sun saw dumped islanders being interviewed and a recap of the week's highlights. It also included all the latest behind the scenes gossip plus a few awkward chats with the islanders. The last series was hosted by King of the Jungle Sam Thompson and previous contestant Indiyah Polack - both also hosted the podcast series.

The new series of Love Island All Stars will see TV presenter Maya Jama return as host and of course comedian Iain Stirling will be narrating the show which will be filmed in South Africa. Previous Love Island contestants will be back looking for love for a second time around - or third time lucky if Adam Collard is back in the villa.

The full line up is yet to be released however many of our favourite islanders have been rumoured to be back including Ovie Soko, Paige Thorne, Theo Campbell, Georgia Steel and Kaz Crossley.

Instead of the spin off show After Sun Maya Jama will interview the dumped contestants at the end of the episode. This means even more screen time for Maya Jama which no one will be sad about. According to reports ITV bosses have said that this is not the end of After Sun and it will be back with future Love Island series.