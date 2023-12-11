Sam Thompson enjoys a close relationship with his sister Louise Thompson who appeared on Made In Chelsea with him

Sam Thompson's older sister Louise is a big supporter of her brother

I have been following both Sam Thompson and his sister Louise Thompson on Instagram for a while. While I have been following Sam Thompson because I find his effervescent personality infectious (it seems the whole nation agrees with me) and I think he is genuinely funny, I have followed his sister for other reasons. I used to look at her social media as I am a fan of her fashion style (and still am), but then became gripped by her coming to terms with the PTSD and post-natal anxiety she suffered with after a near-death experience when she gave birth to her son Leo.

Her near-death experience obviously had a traumatic impact on Louise herself, but her partner Ryan Libbey who had PTSD afterwards, as well as her mother Karen and younger brother Sam. As she continues to recover from the trauma, Louise has been a vocal supporter of Sam while he has been in the jungle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise shared a post on her Instagram with her son Leo where she said “As cliched as it is I can't find a better word than proud @samthompsonuk!!! So I’ll just go with proud x 1000000000000. I just received a call from my brother (I happened to be looking at photos of his face on my phone when his name popped up which was a little odd since our relationship has been v one sided and only via a tv screen for the last 3 weeks) but I’ve never been more thrilled to hear your voice. Instant tears (unsurprising from me) I can’t wait to have you back on home soil so I can one of your infamous hugs and also to see that wonderfully expressive face xxxx.”

She went on to say “Missed ya. PS. Leo can finally say your name and this took no prompting.”

Where did Sam Thompson go to school?

Sam Thompson went to Bradfield College in Berkshire (the annual fee for boarders is £45,300). He revealed to Josie Gibson and Marvin Humes whilst he was in the jungle that “If I had known as a kid (Sam was diagnosed with ADHD as an adult), not much would have changed, but how you feel about yourself probably changes. I remember crying into my textbooks, I was like I can't understand the words that are going into my head.”

When was Sam Thompson diagnosed with ADHD?

Sam Thompson was diagnosed with ADHD when he was 30 and revealed this in the E4 documentary ‘Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD?” In the programme, the former Made in Chelsea star revealed how he had struggled with hyperactivity, disorganisation and inattention throughout his life and wanted to figure out why.

Does Sam Thompson have autism as well as ADHD?