I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out show airs this week on ITV

If you are already suffering from I'm A Celebrity withdrawals, fear not because the I'm Coming Out show is on this week. Sam Thompson, the King of the Jungle with runner up Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage who came third. Image courtesy of ITV

Sam Thompson is the winner of I’m A Celebrity 2023 and is now officially the King of the Jungle. Nigel Farage came third in the final, and Tony Bellew was named the runner-up. Whilst Sam Thompson’s best friend Pete Wicks (the pair are embarking on tour for their Staying Relevant podcast next year) was there to greet him when he came out of the jungle, girlfriend Zara McDermott stayed behind in the UK. She threw a party, attended by Sam’s mother Karen and sister Louise and shared the video on her Instagram when they found out he had been voted King of the Jungle.

Pete Wicks also shared a post on his Instagram with a photo of Sam jumping into his arms when he left the jungle. The joint post from the pair read: “The moment I’ve always dreamt of… oh! And I was crowned the king of the jungle,” followed by a heart and crying face emoji. Tony Bellew joked that “I remember when he used to hug me like that… congrats boys.”

When is the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out show on?

The I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out show airs on Wednesday December 13 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What happens in the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out show?