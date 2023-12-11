I’m a A Celebrity 2023: As Sam Thompson is crowned King of the Jungle, when is the Coming Out Show on?
I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out show airs this week on ITV
Sam Thompson is the winner of I’m A Celebrity 2023 and is now officially the King of the Jungle. Nigel Farage came third in the final, and Tony Bellew was named the runner-up. Whilst Sam Thompson’s best friend Pete Wicks (the pair are embarking on tour for their Staying Relevant podcast next year) was there to greet him when he came out of the jungle, girlfriend Zara McDermott stayed behind in the UK. She threw a party, attended by Sam’s mother Karen and sister Louise and shared the video on her Instagram when they found out he had been voted King of the Jungle.
Pete Wicks also shared a post on his Instagram with a photo of Sam jumping into his arms when he left the jungle. The joint post from the pair read: “The moment I’ve always dreamt of… oh! And I was crowned the king of the jungle,” followed by a heart and crying face emoji. Tony Bellew joked that “I remember when he used to hug me like that… congrats boys.”
If you are already missing the show (yes I know it only finished yesterday), fear not as the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out show is airing this week.
When is the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out show on?
The I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out show airs on Wednesday December 13 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
What happens in the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out show?
For many I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! fans (myself included) the Coming Out show is most definitely a highlight. Like previous shows, viewers can expect to see campmates leaving the jungle, enjoying their first hot meal outside the camp, before heading back to the luxury hotel where they can enjoy amongst other things, a hot shower, clean clothes, a comfortable bed and a chance to catch up with their loved ones and former campmates.
