I'm A Celeb's Sam Thompson's week could get even better if he wins the final, Taylor Swift graces the cover of Time magazine with her cat, and Boris Johnson's week has been anything but good

It was certainly an eclectic mix of individuals that NationalWorld's Editor Nancy Fielder and Associate Editor Marina LIcht decided to discuss in Good Week/Bad Week. Rather than talk about Taylor Swift, the subject of her cat Benjamin Button came up. For those of you who don't know, Benjamin Button was the star (alongside his owner) on the cover of Time magazine. He most certainly has had a good week and one can only imagine his pampered but very deserved lifestyle! Benjamin Button is not the first celebrity pet to grace a magazine cover, Miley Cyrus has posed with her pet pig in the past and model Karlie Kloss has been photographed with her dog. Expect to see more celebrity pet covers in the not too distant future.

From celebrity pets to I'm A Celeb's Sam Thompson, his week seems to be going from strength to strength and he could be crowned King of the Jungle in the final as he is currently the favourite to win. I have long been a fan of Sam Thompson and think he is genuinely a lovely person (and believe me I don't say that very often). In 2024, he will be be taking his podcast show 'Staying Relevant' on the road with Pete Wicks. Pete is currently in Australia to greet Sam when he leaves the jungle (here's hoping he stays until the end!).

