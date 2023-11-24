Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I wasn’t really surprised when an email landed in my inbox saying that searches for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear brand has soared 327% worldwide, to a five year high after the brand was named the official underwear partner of the NBA. I have made no secret in the past of my admiration of Kim Kardashian and it would seem that Natalie Dixon is most certainly in agreement. She is most certainly NOT just a reality TV star and anybody who mocks her is either jealous or simply does not know what they are talking about.

From Kim Kardashian’s exceptionally good week to I'm A Celebrity's Nella Rose and Lorraine Kelly's bad weeks.’ Let’s start with Nella Rose. Oh dear, oh dear. It seemed to be going well initially for YouTuber Nella Rose, but then came the Fred Sirieix debacle. When I saw an initial clip of the ‘spat’ at the start of the show, I was thinking, ‘Wow, Fred must have said something terrible!.’ It then transpired that all he made reference to was that he could be her dad because of his age. However, Nella Rose (having lost both her parents) took it incredibly badly and said “I only allow people to disrespect me once.”

Nella Rose, I know you can’t read this in the jungle, but Fred didn’t disrespect you, and you need to get a grip.

Another ‘star’ who has had a bad week is Lorraine Kelly. She was slammed for body shaming Nigel Farage and said “Is he only 59? I thought he was a hell of a lot older than that. That’s astonishing.” She then went on to say “That shows you that you get the face you deserve.” Although Lorraine probably expected everyone to agree with her, she received a backlash on X, formerly known as Twitter. I am not surprised about the backlash, she and Kay Burley (who fat shamed David Cameron) last week should know better. It shouldn't be one rule for female presenters and other for male ones!