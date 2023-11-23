Nigel Farage has been a controversial figure in the I'm A Celeb jungle so far, and now YouTuber Nella Rose has clashed with him over his views on immigration

YouTuber Nella had a bone to pick with the former Brexit party and Ukip politician about his views on immigration. She told Nigel that she believed he was "anti-immigration" and wanted people like her "gone" from the UK.

While in camp, the influencer told Farage that she believed he was "anti-immigrants" after reading about him on the internet. She also asked for former political leader why black people didn't like him.

Nigel told Nella: "You'd be amazed, they do." Nella replied: "So everyone hates you for no reason?"

He then went on to state that he found the accusations of being "anti-immigrant" was "grossly unfair". He said: "You can disagree with somebody, but to chuck around accusations the way they've been chucked around is grossly unfair. Anti-immigrant, right? No, no, all I've said is we cannot go on with the numbers coming to Britain that are coming."

The conversation got heated when Nella pressed him on what the "problem" was with immigrants in the UK, adding that she was "one of those numbers" which have called the UK home. Nigel said that he believed uncontrolled immigration causes issues for things like the NHS.

Nella responded: "I'm stopping you getting a GP appointment? You're not getting an appointment because the NHS is lacking funding. I bet you anything if every single immigrant or from immigrant descent was to leave the UK, all your doctors gone, most of your doctors are Asian right? Most of your nurses are African women, right? You want us gone, that's all I understood."

Farage attempted to put the argument to rest, saying: "We can agree to disagree." Fellow campmate and former Eastenders actress Danielle Harold were standing with the pair when the conversation happened, telling the Bush Telegraph all she had wanted to do was go for a bath before being caught in the middle of the heated argument.

It comes after Farage was challenged by First Dates star Fred Sirieix on his campaign to leave the European Union during the Brexit referendum in 2016. The famous maitre d' singled out Ukip's use of the infamous 'Breaking Point' poster, calling Farage "shameful" for using the controversial image in his campaign, while also challenging him to demonstrate how life is better outside of the EU for the average UK citizen.