We asked readers if they were among those not tuning in for I'm a Celebrity 2023 and here's what they said

The latest viewing figures for I'm a Celebrity do not paint a pretty picture. This year's series featuring the likes of Nigel Farage and Jamie Lynn Spears may struggle to make the impact ITV bosses would have hoped if the latest viewer stats are anything to go by.

But it appears that some may be tuning in specifically for this year's show given Farage's inclusion. The controversial politician is appealing to many and prompting them to tune into the show - according to responses to a question asked to NationalWorld readers.

Simon said he 'might watch a few because Farafe is in it' and Sue agreed by commenting: 'I'm still watching'. Sandra is watching too but seems less than impressed. She said she isn't boycotting this year and added: "No..but just hanging in..."

Peter is tuning in to this season for the first time and said: "I've never ever watched it, until now with N.F in it." Jacki isn't tuning in and appears to not have done so for some time. She added: "Yep! There's only so many times you can watch so-called celebrities eating bugs, animal genitalia & getting covered in cockroaches etc! It's boring now!"

Theresa echoed these words and said: "I never watch it it's just a lot of spoilt brats who need to get a life."