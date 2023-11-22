Nella Rose was very upset with Fred Sirieix on I’m A Celebrity which led to a huge argument in camp

Who are Nella Rose’s parents following blazing row with Fred Sirieix? (Getty)

Nella Rose was extremely upset with Fred Sirieix following a conversation around the campfire on I’m A Celebrity on Tuesday evening (November 21). The argument erupted the day after the chat around the campfire about a comment Fred made about being old enough to be Nella’s dad. Producers showed the conversation so that viewers could see the context.

As the campmates cooked around the campfire, Fred Sirieix, 51, complained about his poor eyesight. Nella Rose was asking if he needed glasses or contact lenses but Fred explained it was just because of his age. The chat led to Fred saying he was 51 and with Nella Rose being 26, he could be her dad. Many people know the phrase ‘I’m old enough to be your dad’ is a common saying.

The YouTuber didn’t say anything about being upset by the comment first, but it had clearly played on her mind overnight. When she woke up in the morning, she refused to eat anything Fed had cooked, explaining to him that she was upset as one of the first conversations she said they had was when Nella Rose revealed her father had died. Following the big argument, Nella decided she would not speak to Fred again.

Who are Nella Rose's parents?

In a YouTube video shared a few years after her mother's death, Nella Rose revealed that her mother Eseho Omolongo passed away in her arms in 2016. In the video clip she said: "Literally not even a month, a couple of weeks, after I turned 19 my mum passed away and it was something that you don’t expect. You don’t plan, it just happened. I didn’t wake up that day and think ‘oh my mum is going to pass away’. She literally just died in my arms.”

Sadly Nella Rose’s father Kamango Paul Hollela passed away just four years after losing her mother in 2020. In a social media post she wrote: “Rest in Peace Daddy, watching you suffer for the past month has been the hardest thing I've ever done in my life but at least you're not in pain anymore. Gonna make you the proudest dad ever in the years to come because I know you're still by [my] side every step of the way."