I'm A Celebrity 2023: Sam Thompson is favourite to win final, how to get tickets for his shows with Pete Wicks
Pete Wicks, who is currently in Australia to support his friend Sam Thompson in I'm A Celebrity 2023 has just announced that the pair will be going on tour in 2024
Pete Wicks has just announced on his Instagram that to celebrate his podcast Staying Relevant with Sam Thompson, the pair will be taking the show on the road. Pete Wicks said that "The venues are booked, the fridge is stocked with beer (for Pete) and Peperaimi (for Sam) and the format has been carefully planned (on the back of a napkin). Now all we need is an audience."
The pair will be performing in Newcastle on April 2, Glasgow on April 3, London on April 5, Manchester on April 6 and Cardiff on April 7. As expected, fans were quick to share their reactions. One said: "Come to Belfast, lads please." Another said: "Bring it to Birmingham for us Midlands lot."
Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks: Staying Relevant Live tickets
Tickets aren't available quite yet. They will go on sale from 10am on Monday (December 11).
Why is Pete Wicks in Australia and not Sam Thompson's girlfriend Zara McDermott?
Last month Sam Thompsons's girlfirend Zara McDermott revealed that Pete Wicks would be going to Australia instead of her even though she had exited early from Strictly Come Dancing. She told Fleur East on the Hits Radio Breakfast Show: "When I left Strictly I was like 'Shall I pack my case?' and he went, 'Oh no it's already been arranged Pete is coming'."
Pete Wicks recently spoke out after fans claimed that he was having an affair with Zara McDermott. "Me and Zara find it quite funny," he said.
