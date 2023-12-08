I'm A Celeb odds: Sam Thompson emerges as bookies' favourite for King of the Jungle
Sam Thompson is pulling away as the bookies' favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2023
As Danielle Harald becomes the latest campmate to be evicted from the jungle, the bookies have revealed their odds-on favourite for the winner of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2023. Each one of the celebrities booted from the camp have all rallied behind one individual, and it seems the odds are in his favour.
In her exit interview with hosts Ant & Dec, Danielle rallied behind Sam Thompson to win the series. Speaking to Ant and Dec after her elimination, Danielle said: "Sam, please vote for Sam... he's such a trooper, he's such a great guy.
"Sam's literally become a brother to me. We're both a bit crazy, bubbly and loud, probably got on everyone's nerves down there... he made me laugh so much," she added. "I thought [his energy] was brilliant, I'm egging it on. You need someone down there with energy constant, when you dip, you need someone to bring you back up, and that's Sam."
I'm A Celebrity launched on ITV1 and ITVX in November but it appears Sam Thompson is already pulling away in the race to be crowned winner of the 23rd series. Betway spokesman Chad Yeoman has given his verdict on the race.
"In the closing week of this year’s I’m A Celebrity, we have seen a notable surge in support for Sam Thompson, and he is now the strong favourite to win the show with odds of 1-2 which means [he] has a 67% chance of victory," Yeoman said. "Sam’s nearest rivals to the jungle crown are former heavyweight boxer Tony Bellew (3/1) and politician Nigel Farage (5/1)."
Latest I'm a Celebrity 2023 winner odds
- Sam Thompson - 1/2
- Tony Bellew - 3/1
- Nigel Farage - 5/1
- Josie Gibson - 12/1
- Danielle Harold - 100/1
- Marvin Humes - 100/1
From the beginning of the show, bookies were backing This Morning host Josie Gibson to win the series but her clash with Fred Sirieix split the public's support for both candidates. Not long after, Fred became the third campmate to be voted out of the jungle.
Yeoman added: "Josie Gibson, once the frontrunner in the market during the initial week, is very much on the drift, and now has odds of 12/1 to be victorious. At the other end of the scale, Marvin is very much the outsiders left in the camp and are both 100/1 to win."
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here final
The semi-final of the hit series will air from 9.30pm until 10.35pm on Saturday, December 9. It is a slightly later time than previous episodes and will follow The Voice UK. The I’m a Celebrity final will start at the usual time of 9pm on Sunday, December 10 and will run until 10.40pm.
