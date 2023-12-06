First Dates star Fred Sirieix was dumped out of the jungle in the third elimination of the series

Another celebrity has been voted out of the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here jungle in the run-up to the final of the ITV show on Sunday December 10.

First Dates' Fred Siriex has become the latest star to join his former campmates Frankie Dettori and Nella Rose on the other side of the bridge. Food critic Grace Dent and singer and actress Jamie-Lynn Spears both left the show on medical ground before eliminations began.

The famous maitre d' found himself in the bottom two alongside ex-Eastenders actress Danielle Harold, but unfortunately the time had come for him to leave the jungle. Sirieix told hosts Ant & Dec during his exit interview: "My time in the jungle has been an amazing experience, I got to meet some wonderful people.

"It is like another life and here I am. I was living in the moment and not thinking about what was happening next. I found it quite easy because I really prepared myself."

He was at the centre of some of the most talked about moments of the series this year, having clashed with former politician Nigel Farage and YouTuber Nella Rose. Sirieix was quick to let Farage know his feelings towards his political views, telling him only a few days into the process that he thought his Brexit campaign was "shameful".

Sirieix said after leaving the jungle: "It was great in camp because Nigel is a doer, we can work together, we can go and collect wood and water. But yeah, there is a side of Nigel Farage that I cannot connect with and I will never connect with him. He hasn't brought me round to his way of thinking, no."

One moment that may have prompted viewers to eliminate him from the jungle was his criticism of Josie's cooking, with one fan saying on X (formerly Twitter): "Fred's attitude to Josie is rubbing me the wrong way." He said on the topic: "She's just making it up as she goes along. I think there's a lot at stake with the food. And it's not just what you're cooking at the moment which of course is going to be good, because the produce is incredible, it is what you can do the next day with the leftovers of the bones."