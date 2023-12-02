It’ll take more than a few dust-ups in the “I’m A Celeb” jungle to faze Nigel Farage, his girlfriend Laure Ferrari said on GB News

Nigel Farage's girlfriend, Laure Ferrari, believes that the death threats he has received in politics means he can handle rows in the I'm A Celeb campsite (Credit: Getty Images/ITV)

Fred Sirieix made several comments about Brexit on the show, going as far as to tell Farage that his 2016 campaign had "destroyed the economy" and called it "shameful". Ferrari defended Farage, saying he had "the resilience of a million men" and mentioned that she is French and found it rude for Sirieix to come from a different country and lecture the British electorate on the way the British people voted in 2016.

The Belgian Nella Rose also previously accused the GB news presenter of wanting people like her “gone” from the UK during a conversation about immigration, and the pair later disagreed during a debate about cultural appropriation. “He’s been dealing with enemies and attacks and jokes for decades,” Ferrari told GB News. “We’re talking about actually serious stuff like death threats or threats on your family members. So having an argument with Fred or Nella is really not going to phase him at all, he’ll be fine.”

“I feel sorry for Nella,” she continued. “I think she epitomises that snowflake generation where they are told that they should be offended by every little thing. It’s not a good place to be when you’re offended and upset all the time, it’s not really nice.”

“I think he has been very gentle with her, but again that’s the sort of man he is. Maybe ITV or people were expecting him to be a bit more punchy and a bit more aggressive but he has lots of patience. He understands people and he actually understands this generation very well.”

Who is Laure Ferrari?

Laure Ferrari speaks during a press conference in Metz, eastern France, on May 15, 2014. (Credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Laure Ferrari, born on October 6, 1979, in Épinal, France, is widely recognized as the girlfriend and confidante of Nigel Farage, the former MEP and leader of Ukip renowned for his pivotal role in the successful Brexit campaign. Their initial encounter occurred in 2007 in Strasbourg, where Ferrari was employed as a waitress.

