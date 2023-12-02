I’m A Celeb: Nigel Farage’s girlfriend believes rows with Fred Siriex and Nella Rose “will not faze him”
It’ll take more than a few dust-ups in the “I’m A Celeb” jungle to faze Nigel Farage, his girlfriend Laure Ferrari said on GB News
It’ll take more than a few rows over politics for current “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” contestant and MP Nigel Farage to be shaken, given that he has a history of dealing with death threats in the outside world. That’s according to Farage’s girlfriend, Laure Ferrari, who appeared on GB News overnight to throw her support behind the former UKIP leader.
Fred Sirieix made several comments about Brexit on the show, going as far as to tell Farage that his 2016 campaign had "destroyed the economy" and called it "shameful". Ferrari defended Farage, saying he had "the resilience of a million men" and mentioned that she is French and found it rude for Sirieix to come from a different country and lecture the British electorate on the way the British people voted in 2016.
The Belgian Nella Rose also previously accused the GB news presenter of wanting people like her “gone” from the UK during a conversation about immigration, and the pair later disagreed during a debate about cultural appropriation. “He’s been dealing with enemies and attacks and jokes for decades,” Ferrari told GB News. “We’re talking about actually serious stuff like death threats or threats on your family members. So having an argument with Fred or Nella is really not going to phase him at all, he’ll be fine.”
“I feel sorry for Nella,” she continued. “I think she epitomises that snowflake generation where they are told that they should be offended by every little thing. It’s not a good place to be when you’re offended and upset all the time, it’s not really nice.”
“I think he has been very gentle with her, but again that’s the sort of man he is. Maybe ITV or people were expecting him to be a bit more punchy and a bit more aggressive but he has lots of patience. He understands people and he actually understands this generation very well.”
Who is Laure Ferrari?
Laure Ferrari, born on October 6, 1979, in Épinal, France, is widely recognized as the girlfriend and confidante of Nigel Farage, the former MEP and leader of Ukip renowned for his pivotal role in the successful Brexit campaign. Their initial encounter occurred in 2007 in Strasbourg, where Ferrari was employed as a waitress.
Ferrari embarked on a political career under Farage's mentorship, starting as a parliamentary assistant responsible for environmental issues. She later assumed the role of director of public relations for the British delegation of the Europe of Freedom and Democracy (EFD) parliamentary group, which subsequently transformed into the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy (EFDD) group. During this period, Ferrari engaged with prominent figures such as Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, leader of the far-right Eurosceptic French party France Arise (Debout la France).
Transitioning to her involvement with right-wing to far-right political organizations, Ferrari became further associated with the nationalist Debout la France and played a pivotal role in the Institute for Direct Democracy in Europe (IDDE), a Eurosceptic think tank. However, the IDDE faced accusations in 2017 of illegally diverting public funds to benefit UKIP. Ferrari's trajectory also involved co-founding The Mouvement in January 2017 alongside Mischaël Modrikamen and his wife Yasmine Dehaene-Modrikamen, a project that gained prominence in July 2018 with the involvement of Steve Bannon, aiming to create a European alliance of far-right forces.
