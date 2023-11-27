The food critic and Guardian writer has left the ITV show on "medical grounds", according to a spokesperson for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here

Food critic and author Grace Dent has left the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here Jungle, a spokesperson for the show has confirmed.

Dent, 50, has been removed from the jungle on "medical grounds". Further details of the situation were not provided.

A statement from I'm A Celeb said: "Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike.”

Dent lasted one week in the jungle alongside celebrities such as Nigel Farage, Fred Siriex and Nella Rose. Viewers watched on Sunday evening (November 26) as it looked like she had almost had enough of jungle life, saying: "I just want to go home."