I'm A Celeb 2023: Grace Dent leaves the jungle on 'medical grounds' as ITV show says she 'will be missed'

The food critic and Guardian writer has left the ITV show on "medical grounds", according to a spokesperson for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
7 minutes ago
Food critic and author Grace Dent has left the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here Jungle, a spokesperson for the show has confirmed.

Dent, 50, has been removed from the jungle on "medical grounds". Further details of the situation were not provided.

A statement from I'm A Celeb said: "Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike.”

Dent lasted one week in the jungle alongside celebrities such as Nigel Farage, Fred Siriex and Nella Rose. Viewers watched on Sunday evening (November 26) as it looked like she had almost had enough of jungle life, saying: "I just want to go home."

There were also dramatic scenes following a bushtucker trial she took part in on Friday November 24's episode. Dent required medical attention after insects poured into a helmet she was wearing for the challenge and one got stuck in her ear.

