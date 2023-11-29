I'm A Celebrity 2023: Nella Rose taken out of camp due to medical emergency - will she return to the jungle?
Nella Rose was missing from the live section of Tuesday's I'm A Celeb episode
I'm A Celebrity... Get me Out Of Here campmate Nella Rose was missing from camp last night as hosts Ant & Dec shared a major update for the star.
The YouTuber and influencer was notably not in camp when the presenting pair made their way into camp to tell the celebrities who had been chosen by the public to take part in the next bushtucker trial. Rose was actually being seen by a medical professional after an unexplained situation arose.
Dec explained to viewers: "Unfortunately, Nella is being seen by the medic so she'll be back later, but it means she's now exempt from this trial. So let's go in there and see who will be doing it." Nick Pickard and Nigel Farage were revealed to be the chosen celebrities.
It comes after fellow contestant Grace Dent was removed from the jungle on medical grounds, becoming the first celebrity to leave this series. However, an ITV spokesperson confirmed that Rose was heading back into the jungle but would be exempt from the next trial, saying: "During last night's live broadcast, Nella Rose required medical treatment on site and was deemed unable to take part in the trial. Nella has since rejoined camp."
However, some viewers had questions over their votes for Nella to do the trial, given that she was now not fit to take part and argued that they should have been told about the situation before casting a vote. However, while some viewers were upset at not seeing the internet personality taking part in another trial, others welcomed the break for Rose. One person said: "So glad Nella didn’t have to do YET ANOTHER trial today, because we all know the miserable Facebook mums and UKIP apologists voted for her again! Hopefully Nella is ok…".
Last night's episode also saw a conversation in the camp about the topic of cultural appropriation, after Farage said that he "can't win" after telling his campmates that he couldn't dress up as a Mexican man for a fancy dress party. Speaking to stars Danielle Harold and Fred Sirieix, he said: "If a white person does a black accent that's considered to be a crime. It's sort of 'can't win' territory. It's rather like, you go to a fancy dress party, you'll dress as something and the press will say it's cultural appropriation. If you dressed a as a Mexican or whatever it is."
Rose, who was in the camp at the time of the conversation, told the former UKIP and Brexit Party leader that the "context" was what mattered, saying: "You can’t use somebody’s culture as a costume.” Farage seemed to shrug the comments off, with Rose later saying: “When Nigel was speaking I was so disappointed in him because we were getting on so well.”
