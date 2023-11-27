Grace Dent has left I'm a Celebrity on medical grounds - here's who else has made an early exit from the show

Many contestants have left I'm a Celebrity early (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg/ ITV/Getty Images)

Food critic and Guardian writer, Grace Dent has had to leave I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, a spokesperson for ITV has confirmed. The 50-year-old has been removed from the jungle due to "medical grounds".

In a statement shared on Instagram, I'm A Celeb said: "Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dent lasted one week in the jungle, with her telling her fellow campmates on Sunday (November 26), "I just want to go home." So, what other celebrities have had to leave I'm a Celeb early? Here are the most notable celebrity exits revealed.

Danielle Westbrook - 2003

The first ever I'm a Celeb contestant to throw in the towel was former EastEnders star Danielle Westbrook. She lasted just nine days in the second season.

John Lydon, Johnny Rotten - 2004

The former Sex Pistols frontman survived being nominated three times only to call it quits after 11 days.

Johnny Rotten quit I'm a Celeb in 2004 (Photo: FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Brian Harvey - 2004

East 17 singer Brian Harvey said goodbye to the jungle after getting into an argument with fellow campmate Janet Street-Porter.

Natalie Appleton - 2004

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atomic Kitten's Natalie Appleton left the jungle after the pressure to compete in bushtucker trials became too much.

Kimberly Davies - 2005

Neighbours star Kimberly Davies left the jungle before she could even enter it, after she ended up fracturing her ribs during her grand entrance when she jumped out of a helicopter for a bushtucker trial.

Elaine Lordan - 2005

The Gimme Gimme Gimme and EastEnders actor was forced to quit due to medical grounds after she fainted twice in the jungle.

Camilla Dallerup - 2009

Camilla Dallerup lasted just three days in the jungle, before uttering that famous phrase and calling it quits. She left on medical grounds, after becoming weakened by exhaustion and lack of food.

Katie Price - 2009

Advertisement

Advertisement

Katie Price returned to the jungle in 2009 following her famous first appearance in 2004 where she met and fell fast for Peter Andre. However, this time around she didn't last long, leaving in just one week after she found herself nominated for every bushtucker trial.

Katie Price met Peter Andre on I'm a Celeb in 2004 (Photo: David Westing/Getty Images)

George Hamilton - 2009

The actor George Hamilton walked away just one week before the finale, telling his fellow contestants that he wasn't in it to win, but just to have fun. He finished seventh overall.

Nigel Havers - 2010

Nigel Havers lasted nine days before he threw in the towel. The actor and presenter was told he would be put in camp jail for refusing to do a bushtucker trial, instead he opted to walk.

Freddie Starr - 2011

The late Freddie Starr collapsed during a bushtucker trial in 2011 after suffering from an allergic reaction. The comedian was immediately removed from the jungle and taken to hospital.

Brian Conley - 2012

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2012, comedian Brian Conley described his jungle experience as a “living hell”. It was revealed that he had stopped taking his antidepressants for the first time in 15 years before going on the show and had struggled without them.

Gemma Collins - 2014

TOWIE superstar Gemma Collins lasted just three days in camp in 2014. The decision to leave marked the end to an eventful 72 hours with Collins even convincing herself she had malaria.

Craig Charles - 2014

The actor and TV presenter had to leave the jungle for a tragic reason in 2014 after his brother passed away suddenly. Charles left the show immediately to be with family.

Lady Colin Campbell - 2015

Controversial Lady Colin Campbell quit the show after a few days in 2015 due to medical grounds. The personality walked out of camp leaving behind not one but two feuds with Tony Hadley and Duncan Bannatyne.

Spencer Matthews - 2015

Advertisement

Advertisement

Made in Chelsea's Spencer Matthews lasted just days in 2015, initial reports stated he had to leave due to medical reasons, with it later revealed that he had not let the producers know he was on a steroid medication.

Richard Madeley - 2021

Good Morning Britain’s Richard Madeley had to leave the series early in 2021 after he was forced to go to hospital when he started to feel unwell following a bushtucker trial. The series was filmed at the Gwrych Castle in Wales during the Covid pandemic and because Madeley left the camp he was not allowed to return as he'd left his Covid bubble.

Olivia Atwood - 2022