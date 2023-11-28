I’m A Celebrity star Grace Dent’s partner Charles could be waiting for her at UK airport as she returns the Uk after quitting the jungle on medical grounds

Grace Dent has been married before and is engaged to Charles. Photograph courtesy of ITV

Food critic Grace Dent who quit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here on medical grounds has been spotted at Brisbane Airport and is on her way back to the UK. A spokesperson for the ITV show had said: “Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike.”

The Sun reported that “Grace Dent will be paid her full I’m a Celebrity fee despite quitting just days into her jungle stint.” Her fee for taking part in the show was reportedly between £100,000 to £125,000.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grace Dent is currently in a relationship with fiancé Charles, who is likely to be waiting for his partner when she returns to the UK. Although Grace prefers to keep Charles out of the public eye, she did discuss him on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time where she revealed that she “was in Liverpool working, and I was feeling really, really miserable. And then I just got this little message from him saying that he would like to take me for a coffee.” Grace revealed in November 2021 that she was engaged to Charles and has been previously married. She also revealed in Kate Thornton’s podcast that she still has the wedding dress she wore to her Las Vegas nuptials.

She said on the podcast that "I’ve still got the dress that I got married in. I’m not married to him any more. But I’ve still got that dress. We’d just had a very informal marriage, we got married in Vegas, and I’ve still got the dress. I love the dress – this is the problem! I’ve still got that dress and I can’t quite give it away."