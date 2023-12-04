Frankie Dettori has become the first campmate to be evicted from I'm a Celebrity

The initial I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here line-up - the first eviction was last night and Frankie Dettori is on his way home (Picture: ITV)

The first campmate has been evicted from I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of here this year - but some viewers think it's a fix.

Last night saw the first eviction from the group. Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears have already left the show on medical grounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But many people are not happy. After the news broke on X - formerly Twitter - many people said that the Italian had not been given enough screentime. And several accused the vote of being a fix.