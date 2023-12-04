I'm a Celebrity: Frankie Dettori becomes first campmate to be evicted - amid claims of a fix
Frankie Dettori has become the first campmate to be evicted from I'm a Celebrity
The first campmate has been evicted from I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of here this year - but some viewers think it's a fix.
Last night saw the first eviction from the group. Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears have already left the show on medical grounds.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And despite the bookies thinking that outspoken Nella Rose was most likely to be shown the door by viewers, in fact it was jockey Frankie Dettori - one of the later arrivals - who has become the first to be voted out.
But many people are not happy. After the news broke on X - formerly Twitter - many people said that the Italian had not been given enough screentime. And several accused the vote of being a fix.
However, others pointed out that as he hadn't had screentime, he 'didn’t really do anything did he? bit boring'
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.