Jamie Lynn Spears follows Grace Dent and leaves I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds

Jamie Lynn Spears has exited I'm A Celeb show 'on medical grounds'

Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, it has been announced. The former Nickelodeon star, who has had a rough few days in the camp, has now exited the show "on medical grounds".

A spokesperson for the show said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

It has been reported that she has left the camp in the early hours of Thursday morning in Australia and her last appearance on the show will be on Wednesday night (November 29) in the UK.