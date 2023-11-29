I'm A Celeb 2023: Jamie Lynn Spears latest to leave Australian camp on 'medical grounds', what have ITV said?
Jamie Lynn Spears follows Grace Dent and leaves I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds
Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, it has been announced. The former Nickelodeon star, who has had a rough few days in the camp, has now exited the show "on medical grounds".
A spokesperson for the show said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”
It has been reported that she has left the camp in the early hours of Thursday morning in Australia and her last appearance on the show will be on Wednesday night (November 29) in the UK.
Her exit comes after food critic Grace Dent's departure from the camp earlier this week, who also cited 'medical reasons' behind her decision.
