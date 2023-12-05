I'm A Celebrity viewers were shocked when YouTuber Nella Rose and JLS mamber Marvin Humes found themselves in the bottom two

The eliminations on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me out Of Here are starting to come thick and fast and the series gears up for its series 23 finale on Sunday December 10.

Champion jockey Frankie Dettorri became the first eliminated celebrity of this series, with viewers choosing number two during last night's episode (December 4). In a result that shocked viewer during last night's live elimination, YouTuber Nella Rose and JLS member Marvin Humes found themselves in the bottom two

Unfortunately for Rose, it was the end of her jungle journey. Her campmates were shocked at the result.

It comes as the show was forced to apologise after an "offensive comment" about Rose was liked by the I'm A Celebrity official Instagram account. A statement on X (formerly Twitter) from the show said: "We accidentally liked a comment on Instagram while scrolling down through viewer comments. The post in question contained unacceptable language about one of our campmates and we apologise for the mistake made and any offence caused."

Rose was at the centre of some of the most talked-about moment of their year's series, including clashes with ex-UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage over immigration and cultural appropriation. The internet personality, who opened up about losing her father, also become involved in a spat with First Dates' Fred Sirieix after miscommunication over the famous maitre d' saying he was "old enough" to be her "father".

During her post-elimination interview with hosts Ant & Dec, she said of her arguments: “I’m not usually put in situations where I’m around people that don’t have the same kind of walk of life as me, so when I hear they have different mindsets and I hear them, I’m shocked. So I automatically have to say something because, to me, it’s kind of shocking sometimes. But yeah, it is what it is.”

Speaking about Farage, who Rose said she was "saddened and disappointed" after he expressed his views on a white person being "cancelled" for doing a "black accent", the YouTuber said: “I think he’s an amazing person until he speaks about what he really believes in and it’s like ‘Oh no, you’re a cool guy, but why do you think like that?’ It’s a really sticky one.”