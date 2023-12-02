Nella Rose might not be the most popular contestant in this year’s I’m A Celeb, but ITV producers have apologised for liking a “trolling” social media post

Social media influencer Nella Rose (ITV)

Producers of the hit ITV reality contest I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here have had to apologise after social media users caught the show’s social media account liking a post attacking contestant Nella Rose.

The influencer is currently one of the biggest talking points of the show, which includes a near 2,000 complaints to Ofcom about her regarding arguments she had with both First Dates star Fred Siriex and former Ukip leader Nigel Farage only one week since the show commenced.

The offending comment that the I’m A Celeb social media account liked, according to screenshots, apparently referred to contestant Nella Rose as a "jelly belly”, as the now deleted comment read: "Nelly jelly belly is just after publicity whatever."

Earlier today (December 2 2023), the producers put a statement out on social media which read: "Yesterday we accidentally liked a comment on Instagram while scrolling down through viewer comments. The post in question contained unacceptable language about one of our campmates and we apologise for the mistake made and any offence caused. We seek to champion all our campmates and would always urge our audience to be kind when commenting on social media."

Nella has been a polarizing figure since entering the jungle in this year’s edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here after snapping at Fred Siriex after stating he could be old enough to be her father. Rose, who lost both her parents, took exception to the comment but social media users believe that perhaps it was unfair the level of furore she displayed to Sirieix despite the rather innocuous comment.